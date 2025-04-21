×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Karrion Kross Unleashes Explosive, Unfiltered Promo After WrestleMania 41 Snub

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Karrion Kross Unleashes Explosive, Unfiltered Promo After WrestleMania 41 Snub

Karrion Kross did not hold back in a fiery, profanity-laced promo after being left off the WrestleMania 41 card, despite the event taking place in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Though he made a brief appearance during the AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul match—trying to persuade Styles to use brass knuckles, only to be ignored—Kross was not given a match across either night of WrestleMania.

Backstage, Kross vented to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, slamming WWE's decision-making and expressing bitterness over Logan Paul's inclusion.

“Let’s talk about how awesome it is that Logan Paul just won... it feels so good to be here, it feels so good to be in the business,” Kross said. “Thinking about all the funerals that I was not able to attend for the last 11 years in this business, all the holidays I missed... I could have just started a YouTube channel and jumped in there with AJ Styles.”

His wife, Scarlett, echoed his disappointment, stating, “You know we have 25 years combined experience and what are we doing on Mania?”

Kross went on, furious at Styles’ refusal to help make a statement:

“They know because they’re normal human beings and they actually love professional wrestling but apparently that does not mean s**t anymore... All I asked Alan to do for once was to not just think about himself. Think about everybody in the back and think about the professional wrestling fans... Sometimes to do the right thing you have to do the wrong thing.”

He questioned how many more WrestleManias Styles had left and accused him of wasting this one out of selfishness.

Kross then revealed advice he once received from Bill Goldberg during his 2021 WWE release:

“Bill goes, ‘Hey Kross, you remind me a lot of me.’ I go, ‘I think we have different styles but I really appreciate that, do you have any advice for me?’ And he goes, ‘You know what, you gotta just be a good soldier.’”

Kross explained that following that advice led to him being released and continuously sidelined.

“Being a good soldier gets your times cut. People ask for ideas, and when we have something from Scarlett, it is ‘too great’... Being a good soldier is coming to your hometown and not being on the card. It is all about viral moments now.”

Frustrated by the company’s direction, Kross called out WWE’s focus on social buzz over genuine crowd reactions:

“I never asked to wrestle Randy Orton... That happened organically and you ignored it for a viral moment. The crowd told you how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated—and you ignored it.”

Closing with a scathing message to WWE executives, Kross said:

“You want a viral moment? On behalf of all the true fans of professional wrestling, guy with the suit and tie in the truck, go f**k yourself. That’s from Killer Kross.”

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix, Peacock

#wrestlemania

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

TNA Rebellion 2025

Galen Center, Los Angeles, California

Apr. 27th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TNA

#rebellion

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy