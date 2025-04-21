Karrion Kross Unleashes Explosive, Unfiltered Promo After WrestleMania 41 Snub

Karrion Kross did not hold back in a fiery, profanity-laced promo after being left off the WrestleMania 41 card, despite the event taking place in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Though he made a brief appearance during the AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul match—trying to persuade Styles to use brass knuckles, only to be ignored—Kross was not given a match across either night of WrestleMania.

Backstage, Kross vented to Sam Roberts and Megan Morant, slamming WWE's decision-making and expressing bitterness over Logan Paul's inclusion.

“Let’s talk about how awesome it is that Logan Paul just won... it feels so good to be here, it feels so good to be in the business,” Kross said. “Thinking about all the funerals that I was not able to attend for the last 11 years in this business, all the holidays I missed... I could have just started a YouTube channel and jumped in there with AJ Styles.”

His wife, Scarlett, echoed his disappointment, stating, “You know we have 25 years combined experience and what are we doing on Mania?”

Kross went on, furious at Styles’ refusal to help make a statement:

“They know because they’re normal human beings and they actually love professional wrestling but apparently that does not mean s**t anymore... All I asked Alan to do for once was to not just think about himself. Think about everybody in the back and think about the professional wrestling fans... Sometimes to do the right thing you have to do the wrong thing.”

He questioned how many more WrestleManias Styles had left and accused him of wasting this one out of selfishness.

Kross then revealed advice he once received from Bill Goldberg during his 2021 WWE release:

“Bill goes, ‘Hey Kross, you remind me a lot of me.’ I go, ‘I think we have different styles but I really appreciate that, do you have any advice for me?’ And he goes, ‘You know what, you gotta just be a good soldier.’”

Kross explained that following that advice led to him being released and continuously sidelined.

“Being a good soldier gets your times cut. People ask for ideas, and when we have something from Scarlett, it is ‘too great’... Being a good soldier is coming to your hometown and not being on the card. It is all about viral moments now.”

Frustrated by the company’s direction, Kross called out WWE’s focus on social buzz over genuine crowd reactions:

“I never asked to wrestle Randy Orton... That happened organically and you ignored it for a viral moment. The crowd told you how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated—and you ignored it.”

Closing with a scathing message to WWE executives, Kross said:

“You want a viral moment? On behalf of all the true fans of professional wrestling, guy with the suit and tie in the truck, go f**k yourself. That’s from Killer Kross.”

