Paul Heyman Steals the Show at Untelevised WWE WrestleMania 41 Roast

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
The Roast of WrestleMania went down on April 20 at the BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas, and while the show was never intended to be televised, new details are beginning to surface about what unfolded at the private comedy event.

Billed as an “out of the box” concept, the special roast was hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe and featured a lineup of WWE Superstars and personalities. Fans in attendance were required to place their phones in security pouches, ensuring no footage would make its way online.

According to WrestleVotes, the event lasted around two hours and was packed with edgy humor, including plenty of sexual innuendos and uncensored language. Despite the adult tone, the crowd reportedly ate it up.

The standout of the night was Paul Heyman, with one source noting he “stole the show.” Triple H made a surprise appearance to close the evening, much to the delight of the live audience. Linda McMahon was also spotted among the attendees.

Several WWE names took the mic throughout the evening, including R-Truth, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Pat McAfee, Braun Strowman, and Nia Jax. Each brought their unique charisma to the roast, with varying reactions.

Another report from Wrestlingnews.co shared that “The WrestleMania Roast was f**king awesome,” adding that Heyman was “incredible,” and R-Truth should “do this again.” Sami Zayn “killed it,” while Hinchcliffe “had everyone rolling.”

The vibe of the show was wild and unscripted, with one post stating, “That was so much fun. Cell phones were put in pouches for good reason lol. I doubt this makes it to TV. Sh*t was wild.”

A follow-up tweet shed more light on specific performances: “Nia Jax was good too. Braun Strowman was nuts. Miz seemed a little nervous but did good. Fluffy was too nice but still fun. Pat McAfee was high on weed like many of us. Triple H was great at the end. A great time. Go next year if you missed it.”

At this stage, there is no indication the show was recorded, meaning the only account of the roast will come from those lucky enough to attend.

