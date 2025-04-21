John Cena Promises to “Ruin Wrestling” on WWE Raw Following WrestleMania 41

WWE returns to Las Vegas for the first Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 41, airing live on Netflix from the T-Mobile Arena at 8/7c.

The fallout from the two-night premium live spectacle known as “The Grandest Stage of Them All” continues this evening, with major appearances scheduled from newly crowned champions. John Cena, now the Undisputed WWE Champion, is set to address the WWE Universe and has promised to reveal how he plans to “ruin wrestling” — a comment that has sparked intense curiosity and speculation. Cena has been vocal about shaking things up in the wake of his latest title win.

Also set to appear is WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso, fresh off his WrestleMania moment, as he begins his reign atop the Raw brand.

While WWE has kept most of the lineup under wraps, the focus will undoubtedly be on the repercussions of what went down at WrestleMania 41, with potential new rivalries and surprises on the horizon.

Here is what has been officially confirmed for tonight’s post-WrestleMania edition of Raw on April 21, 2025: