WWE Reportedly Concerned About Steve Austin's ATV Crash During Entrance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
WWE Reportedly Concerned About Steve Austin's ATV Crash During Entrance

Steve Austin made a memorable entrance at a recent WWE event, arriving in his signature style by driving a four-wheeler down to the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer crashed the vehicle into the ringside barricade, a moment that appeared to be played for laughs as part of the segment. Following the stunt, Austin took to the microphone to announce the attendance figure of 63,226, joking that a recount might be needed due to how large the crowd appeared. He then brought the segment to a close in classic fashion by drinking beers in the ring.

While the moment was intended to be lighthearted, it has reportedly sparked concern behind the scenes at WWE. According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, the company is worried about the potential fallout from the crash, particularly because of how widely the clip has circulated online.

Alvarez explained, “And meanwhile, Austin sprinting down in this ATV or whatever, and he flies around the ring, and he smashed into the barricade, and he knocks this woman back and and he jumps off and, like, he gets in the ring or whatever, and Nick Khan flies over, and he’s talking to this lady, and we’ll see what happens, man.”

Dave Meltzer, also commenting on the situation, remarked, “Hey, Nick Khan is a smooth operator.”

Alvarez responded, “He is. I heard they’re nervous about this one.”

At this stage, it is unclear if any legal action will be taken or if WWE will issue an official statement. The incident has nevertheless drawn attention and prompted internal concern over the possible implications.

