Former World Champion Was Among Names Discussed for Randy Orton’s WrestleMania Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Randy Orton found himself in an unexpected matchup on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Originally slated to face Kevin Owens, plans changed drastically when Owens was pulled from the event due to a serious neck injury. In a surprise twist, Orton’s new opponent was revealed to be none other than TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry.

Speculation had swirled in the days leading up to WrestleMania regarding who might step in to face Orton. Names floated among fans and insiders included the returning Rusev and Aleister Black. There was also buzz surrounding a potential WrestleMania moment for SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, though none of those possibilities came to pass.

Once in the ring, Orton wasted no time. He swiftly defeated Hendry with a devastating RKO, wrapping up the impromptu bout with authority.

According to Cory Hays of PW Nexus, Jeff Hardy—currently under contract with TNA Wrestling—was also being considered as a potential opponent for Orton. This detail further underscores the evolving partnership between WWE and TNA, which continues to allow for exciting crossover appearances on the grandest stage.

