Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Eric Bischoff on WrestleMania 41 - John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes: "No Chemistry, No Heat, Weak Story"

WrestleMania 41 is officially in the history books, but whether the event's climactic Night 2 Main Event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena will be fondly remembered remains uncertain.

The highly anticipated bout saw John Cena secure his record-breaking 17th world championship, but not without controversy. The match featured unexpected interference from Travis Scott, followed by Cena striking Rhodes with the WWE Championship belt to claim the victory. While Cena's milestone achievement cannot be denied, many fans have expressed disappointment online, feeling the conclusion lacked the emotional payoff they had hoped for.

Among the critics is former WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff, who did not hold back when discussing the match during a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast with Conrad Thompson.

"I have to believe when both those guys watch this match back, they're going to go, 'We missed it. We missed the mark because that match just didn't create emotion...the responsibility is equal among the parties. The chemistry wasn't there. I do not think the story was there to begin with. The heel turn was soft. I did not say it is bad, but it was soft. It was not compelling. There was nothing that felt different than a million other turns we have seen before. Yes, for all of you people who say I never criticize WWE, please pay attention. That story missed the mark from the get-go, and we talked about it here. And it just has not gotten any better. I believe it had a lack of heat, just lack of a good story," Bischoff said.

As the dust settles on a dramatic and divisive ending to WrestleMania 41, debate continues about whether the story surrounding this match served its intended purpose — or fell flat at the final hurdle.

