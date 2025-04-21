Triple H Hopes John Cena Does Not Make Good on His Threat to "Ruin Wrestling"

Triple H commented on John Cena’s bold claim that he will “ruin wrestling,” which Cena made during the post-show press conference. When asked about it during the media event, Triple H had a lighthearted response.

“Well, I hope not. That would stink for all of us. [chuckles].”

Despite Cena’s warning, Triple H appears to be genuinely supportive of the direction Cena is currently taking with his character. He expressed admiration for the way Cena is now in control of his narrative.

“I love where John’s head is at. I love that John Cena — he’s the flip of a coin right now. And the funny thing is that people were flipping the coin for him before. Now he’s flipping the coin, right? So all the things that they — they booed John, they were relentless on him, they pushed him to be great in some ways, but it was — you know, it was not easy for him sometimes. And I think now he gets to be the puppet master and he gets to flip that coin for them, and be the polar opposite to everything he was before."

He went on to reflect on how Cena’s persona has evolved over time, describing a reversal in how Cena presents himself to the audience.

“And I think he, as grumpy as he comes across that deep down — it’s funny, someone asked him a couple of minutes ago, ‘You smiled all the time and now you do not smile.’ I believe he smiled all the time before and on the inside he was grumpy. And now the grumpy’s on the outside, and on the inside he’s smiling at all of you, right? Because now he’s flipping the coin, now he’s the puppet master. And as someone else says all the time, ‘Just hang in for the ride.’ He’s driving now, and he’s having a blast doing it.”