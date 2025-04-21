Becky Lynch Declares “The Man Don’t Do Part-Time” Following WWE Return

After nearly a year away from the ring, Lynch made her presence felt in a major way at WrestleMania 41. Teaming up with Lyra Valkyria, the pair captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in a triumphant moment that marked Lynch’s return. However, during the post-show press conference, speculation quickly turned to whether this comeback was a permanent one.

“Yeah, The Man don’t do part-time,” Lynch stated firmly. “When I go, I go hard. I go hard until I can’t go no more, or until I take another break.” There was no ambiguity in her tone—Becky Lynch is fully committed to this next chapter in her WWE career. She is either all in or completely out, and right now, she is absolutely all in.

Asked what made this the right moment to step back into the spotlight, Lynch offered an answer that blended in-ring storyline with her personal life. “It’s WrestleMania, isn’t it? Lyra needed a partner. Bayley, unfortunately got taken out, we all saw that. I was already here, watching my husband [Seth Rollins] main event in a hell of a match,” she said with visible pride.

Lynch also reflected on her time away from the ring, describing it as an invaluable chapter in her life. “It was amazing. I wouldn’t give it back for the world,” she told Stephanie Hypes of Bodyslam.net. “Getting to get [Roux] into activities and into school and having a routine. It’s been the best and the most important thing I’m ever going to do. I love my family more than anything. The thing that I love next to that is wrestling.”

Now, with championship gold back around her waist and Lyra Valkyria holding two titles, Becky Lynch is set on pushing the women’s division forward. And this time, she is doing it full-time.