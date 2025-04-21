×
Triple H Breaks Silence on Bayley's WrestleMania 41 Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Triple H Breaks Silence on Bayley's WrestleMania 41 Absence

Bayley may have been absent from WrestleMania 41, but according to Paul "Triple H" Levesque, fans have nothing to worry about—The Role Model is not going anywhere.

During the post-show press conference, Triple H offered his thoughts on the night’s events, and when the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match came up, he did not shy away from addressing Bayley’s absence.

"Do not worry, guys, Bayley will be just fine," Triple H assured the media. "True pro. Cannot say enough good things about her. True pro."

Bayley had originally been scheduled to compete in the tag title bout, but was abruptly removed after being attacked backstage. This opened the door for Becky Lynch to make her surprise return, stepping in as Lyra Valkyria’s partner. The unexpected team of Lynch and Valkyria would go on to defeat Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

While fans were left puzzled by Bayley’s sudden disappearance, Triple H’s comments made it clear that her status is not in question—she remains a valued and active part of WWE’s roster.

