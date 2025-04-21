John Cena Dismisses Media, Declares Himself “The Last Real Champion”

John Cena made his first appearance after WrestleMania 41 and wasted no time stirring the pot.

At the Show of Shows, Cena made history by defeating Cody Rhodes to become a 17-time world champion. Travis Scott made a surprise appearance during the match, helping Cena by distracting Rhodes. Cena took full advantage with a low blow and a belt shot to capture the Undisputed WWE Championship.

After the event, Cena appeared at the post-WrestleMania press conference claiming he wanted to "develop a better relationship with media and journalists." He promised to answer all questions—but did not hold back in his responses.

When asked about The Rock’s absence following their alliance at Elimination Chamber, Cena shut it down fast, calling it a “clickbait question and lazy reporting.”

Further questions about his Mania prep and stoic demeanor were met with similar vague replies. But when pressed on his record-breaking 17th title, Cena finally gave a headline-worthy answer:

“You know that seems like a clickbait question, I’m beginning to sense a pattern here. That you guys are just looking for headlines, so I’ll give you one. Tune into Monday Night Raw, to see how I ruin wrestling. And keep in mind, you’re now talking to the last real champion. Step your game up next time.”

Meanwhile, Cathy Kelley attempted to get a word from Cody Rhodes after the crushing loss. Rhodes, clearly emotional, walked off in silence with Brandi Rhodes by his side.

Whether Rhodes gets a rematch or a new challenger steps up, Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be must-see TV.