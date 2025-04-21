×
Triple H Says Chyna’s Solo Hall of Fame Induction Is “Definitely Happening”

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 21, 2025
Chyna, already a WWE Hall of Famer as a member of D-Generation X, holds a legacy far greater than her contributions to the iconic faction. As a former WWE Women’s Champion and Intercontinental Champion, she shattered boundaries in the wrestling industry, notably becoming one of the few women to regularly compete against male opponents during the groundbreaking Attitude Era.

During the WrestleMania 41 press conference, Triple H was asked by Bill Apter of Sportskeeda about the possibility of Chyna receiving an individual induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as early as next year.

"I do not know about next year but it is definitely happening. There are a lot of people when you say ‘Hall of Fame,’ there are a lot of people that should be in the Hall of Fame and will be in the Hall of Fame. You just cannot put them all in at once. As far as Chyna, her contributions to the business alone. I can see it in all these women when they get in there. We are at the age, unfortunately, where they all grew up idolizing her. I see it in their work, their gear, in what they think works and does not. It all stems from that. She is in the Hall of Fame with DX, but she will be in the Hall of Fame by herself when the time is right, for sure," he said.

Chyna tragically passed away in 2016, but her influence remains deeply rooted in today’s generation of wrestlers who continue to draw inspiration from her trailblazing career.

