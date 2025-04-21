"None of Us Would Be Here": Triple H Reflects on Vince McMahon's Legacy

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque addressed fans and media during the WrestleMania 41 post-show, touching on a wide range of topics from the event's match card to John Cena's demeanor. However, one of the standout moments of the session came when the discussion shifted to his father-in-law, Vince McMahon.

Triple H had previously referenced McMahon during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, offering positive remarks despite McMahon's ongoing legal and personal challenges. While his comments received mixed reactions—some fans criticized him for acknowledging McMahon, others appreciated his honesty and recognition of McMahon’s legacy in the wrestling industry.

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, representing Sportskeeda, expressed gratitude to Triple H for mentioning McMahon during the speech. This led to Triple H expanding further on McMahon’s impact.

"None of us would be here. None of us, right? Pretty hard not to mention him," Triple H stated.