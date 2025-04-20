×
Gabe Kidd Fires Shot at John Cena, Revisits Past Victory Over Cody Rhodes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Gabe Kidd Fires Shot at John Cena, Revisits Past Victory Over Cody Rhodes

Gabe Kidd is making waves once again, this time turning his attention to John Cena while revisiting his own history with Cody Rhodes following WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 has come and gone, but the buzz surrounding the main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena continues to stir conversation. While opinions are divided on the outcome and overall performance, Gabe Kidd wasted no time jumping into the fray with his usual unfiltered commentary.

Known for being outspoken, Kidd reminded fans that he once pinned Cody Rhodes back in 2017. The match took place in What Culture Pro Wrestling and also featured current-TNA Champion Joe Hendry. Kidd secured the win with a roll-up, and fans familiar with that bout will remember it as a notable moment in his career.

Over WrestleMania weekend, Kidd also competed at Bloodsport XIII where he picked up a victory over Josh Barnett. During the event, he made headlines not only for the win but also for his post-match antics, including a bold threat directed at The Rizzler. Speaking to Fightful, David Finlay did not hold back when describing Kidd, saying simply, “Gabe Kidd is a crazy person.”

As WrestleMania fallout continues, Kidd’s comments and growing profile add another layer to the ever-evolving wrestling landscape, especially as he pushes himself into the spotlight with bold declarations and callbacks to his past with today's biggest stars.

 

