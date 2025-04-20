Ric Flair Hails John Cena’s 17th World Title Win, Praises WrestleMania Match Against Cody Rhodes as ‘An Instant Classic’

John Cena cemented his place in the annals of wrestling history on Sunday night at WWE WrestleMania 41, becoming the first-ever 17-time World Champion. In a stunning turn of events during the main event, Cena managed to overcome Cody Rhodes to claim the Undisputed WWE Championship, breaking a record that has stood for decades.

The clash between Cena and Rhodes had the crowd on edge from the opening bell, with momentum swinging back and forth throughout the grueling contest. Just when it seemed Rhodes might retain his title, Cena seized a controversial opportunity. He struck Rhodes with the championship belt—undetected by the referee—before delivering the decisive pinfall victory.

This historic triumph pushes Cena past WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who famously held 16 recognized World Championship reigns during his legendary career. Cena’s latest title win marks a monumental shift in WWE’s legacy rankings, solidifying his reputation not only as one of the most decorated competitors in company history, but also as a defining icon of professional wrestling.

Following the outcome, Flair took to social media to share his reaction, stating:

“Congratulations To John Cena On Number 17! The Greatest Of All Time!”

Whether fans see it as controversial or deserved, Cena's 17th World Title win marks a new chapter in WWE’s history books, and it is sure to be the talk of the wrestling world for months to come.