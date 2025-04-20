Steve Austin Crashes Into Ringside and Questions Attendance Total at WrestleMania 41

Stone Cold Steve Austin made a surprise appearance during Night 2 of WrestleMania, entering in classic fashion on his signature four-wheeler. In true Austin style, he rode with intensity, accidentally crashing into the ring barrier and unintentionally causing a nearby woman to fall into her seat. WWE President Nick Khan was spotted at ringside shortly after, checking on the woman to ensure she was alright.

Once in the ring, Austin took the microphone and announced that the attendance for the evening had exceeded 63,000 fans. However, never one to take things at face value, Austin immediately questioned the accuracy of the figure. He called for a recount right then and there, launching into his own version of tallying the crowd—counting each person one-by-one and punctuating each number with a booming "What?" in his trademark fashion. The crowd played along, turning the segment into a memorable comedic moment that captured the unpredictability of Stone Cold.

