Becky Lynch Makes Stunning WrestleMania 41 Return as Lyra Valkyria’s Mystery Partner

Becky Lynch made a surprise return at WrestleMania, revealed as Lyra Valkyria's mystery partner to face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The reigning champions entered the stadium dressed in coordinated red gear, while Lyra marked her WrestleMania debut wearing striking silver, white, and gold feathered attire. The crowd erupted with excitement when “The Man” was unveiled as her partner.

The action began with Becky Lynch starting off against Liv Morgan. Liv opted to tag out early, allowing Raquel Rodriguez to step in and taunt Lynch. Becky responded by tagging in Valkyria, who impressed the crowd with quick, sharp offense in the opening minutes. But momentum shifted when Liv shoved Lyra from the top rope into a punishing boot from Raquel.

From that point on, the champions took control, using frequent tags to wear down Valkyria and trap her in their corner. Despite taking a punishing stretch of offense, Lyra found an opening and delivered a kick to Raquel’s head, creating enough distance to tag in Lynch.

Re-energized, Becky Lynch hit the ring with intensity, connecting with a step-up Enziguri on Raquel, a low-angle senton, and a Bec-sploder on Liv Morgan. She followed that up by sending Liv to the outside with a baseball slide and landing an axe-handle off the apron before dragging the action back into the ring. After a gut kick, she planted Liv with a powerful driver.

As Lynch absorbed some offense, Valkyria recovered and re-entered the battle. Raquel hit her with a Tornado DDT on the outside, drawing Morgan's attention. The distraction proved costly, as Lynch capitalized with a devastating Manhandle Slam on Liv Morgan, picking up the victory for her team.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.