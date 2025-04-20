Logan Paul Stuns AJ Styles with a Bionic Knockout at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul’s WrestleMania entrance was met with a mixed reaction as WWE attempted to elevate the moment with a stylized, poetic video package. The production aimed to frame Paul’s appearance as a grand spectacle, but when the music hit and Paul walked onto the stage, the live crowd remained largely indifferent. Despite the standard fanfare, the atmosphere was tepid, a stark contrast to the reception AJ Styles received just three minutes later. Styles' entrance was welcomed with significantly more enthusiasm, clearly highlighting where the crowd's loyalty lay.

When the match began, it opened at a cautious pace, with both competitors exchanging holds and counters. Styles took the early advantage, connecting with crisp dropkicks that staggered Paul. Drawing from a rugged style reminiscent of Fit Finlay, Styles used the apron to blind Paul before delivering a running knee that impressed the commentary team. Logan responded quickly, sending Styles crashing into the barricade, though Styles answered back by whipping Paul hard into the steel before returning the action to the ring.

Paul eventually gained control, though his focus leaned heavily on showmanship. Between roaring to the crowd, addressing the camera, and playing the heel, his offense was often diluted by antics. He hit a frog splash variation named “Paul From Grace” for a near fall, prompting commentator Pat McAfee to promote Paul’s show on Max. He followed with the Over Bomb and mockery of Styles, including jabs and exaggerated Hulk Hogan impersonations. Paul’s antics included a stiff kidney shot and a string of uppercuts that grounded Styles again.

As the match continued, Paul maintained his theatrics, but a misstep gave Styles a crucial opening. After sending Styles to the corner, Paul misjudged his opponent’s position, allowing Styles to recover and nearly hit a Styles Clash. Paul escaped, pulling Styles off the ropes during a Phenomenal Forearm attempt and delivered a rolling senton followed by a Lionsault for another close call.

Momentum shifted again as Paul positioned Styles on the top turnbuckle. Styles fought back, but Paul connected with a Buckshot-style lariat that dropped him. Logan then intensified his assault, nearly using a titanium-enhanced punch, while Styles looked for one more Styles Clash. Both men collapsed from exhaustion before Styles went for another Phenomenal Forearm. This time, Paul countered with raised knees.

In a surprise twist, Paul hit Styles with a Styles Clash, which Styles managed to survive before reversing with one of his own. As the match neared its climax, outside interference threatened to disrupt the outcome. “That Jeff fool” appeared at ringside with brass knuckles, but Karrion Kross made a shocking appearance to a loud ovation, intercepting the weapon. He handed the knuckles to Styles, encouraging him to “do the right thing.” Styles refused and struck Kross instead.

Attempting to finish the match clean, Styles went for one final Phenomenal Forearm. However, Logan Paul had recovered in time and caught Styles mid-air with his bionic right hand. He capitalized on the blow, making the cover and scoring the pinfall.

