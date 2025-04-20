Dominik Mysterio Steals Victory to Become New WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41

In a wild and unpredictable Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania, Dominik Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe by walking away with the gold, outlasting Penta, Finn Balor, and the reigning champion Bron Breakker in a chaotic contest full of twists, high-flying action, and surprise interference.

The match kicked off with Penta making a grand entrance for his WrestleMania debut, donning green and gold attire that reminded fans of the Green Ranger. Dominik Mysterio entered next to deafening boos, followed by Finn Balor to a mixed response. Finally, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker arrived, also marking his first time competing on the grandest stage of them all.

Breakker immediately targeted Dominik, but the Judgment Day members quickly joined forces to isolate and eliminate the powerhouse early on. Penta dazzled the crowd with his trademark offense, hitting a spectacular sequence that included a hurricanrana and a dive to the outside. However, Breakker returned to overpower him with a series of punishing slams.

As the match progressed, alliances broke down and momentum shifted rapidly. Penta took control briefly, but Breakker’s brute force turned the tide once again, even landing a top-rope Frankensteiner on Balor. Dominik nearly stole the match with the Three Amigos on Penta, and just as things seemed to stabilize, Carlito appeared at ringside and added to the chaos.

Breakker fought off interference and launched himself into Carlito with a spear that sent the WWE commentary team into a frenzy. Inside the ring, Penta nearly had the match won with the Penta Driver on Balor, only for Breakker to interrupt the pin.

As the match reached its climax, Dominik found the perfect opening. After Balor nailed his signature Coup de Grace on Breakker and appeared ready to win, Dominik flew in with a Frog Splash and stole the pin to become the new Intercontinental Champion, capping off a match full of stunning moments and nonstop action.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

