×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Dominik Mysterio Steals Victory to Become New WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Dominik Mysterio Steals Victory to Become New WWE Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41

In a wild and unpredictable Fatal 4-Way Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania, Dominik Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe by walking away with the gold, outlasting Penta, Finn Balor, and the reigning champion Bron Breakker in a chaotic contest full of twists, high-flying action, and surprise interference.

The match kicked off with Penta making a grand entrance for his WrestleMania debut, donning green and gold attire that reminded fans of the Green Ranger. Dominik Mysterio entered next to deafening boos, followed by Finn Balor to a mixed response. Finally, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker arrived, also marking his first time competing on the grandest stage of them all.

Breakker immediately targeted Dominik, but the Judgment Day members quickly joined forces to isolate and eliminate the powerhouse early on. Penta dazzled the crowd with his trademark offense, hitting a spectacular sequence that included a hurricanrana and a dive to the outside. However, Breakker returned to overpower him with a series of punishing slams.

As the match progressed, alliances broke down and momentum shifted rapidly. Penta took control briefly, but Breakker’s brute force turned the tide once again, even landing a top-rope Frankensteiner on Balor. Dominik nearly stole the match with the Three Amigos on Penta, and just as things seemed to stabilize, Carlito appeared at ringside and added to the chaos.

Breakker fought off interference and launched himself into Carlito with a spear that sent the WWE commentary team into a frenzy. Inside the ring, Penta nearly had the match won with the Penta Driver on Balor, only for Breakker to interrupt the pin.

As the match reached its climax, Dominik found the perfect opening. After Balor nailed his signature Coup de Grace on Breakker and appeared ready to win, Dominik flew in with a Frog Splash and stole the pin to become the new Intercontinental Champion, capping off a match full of stunning moments and nonstop action.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

April 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Peacock and Netflix

Hashtag: #wrestlemania

×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TBA

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy