Drew McIntyre Survives War with Damian Priest in Brutal Brawl at WrestleMania 41

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest brawled fiercely in a brutal and chaotic match. McIntyre came out swinging with a flurry of elbows, but Priest halted his momentum by clotheslining him over the ropes and diving onto him with an elbow of his own. Priest began to stalk his opponent around ringside, slamming McIntyre's face into the barricade before tossing him over it.

McIntyre quickly regrouped, tearing apart the steel steps and sliding the bottom half into the ring—but Priest turned the tables, hurling the steel directly into Drew’s face. With McIntyre reeling, Priest continued the assault by throwing him into the barricade once more before retrieving a table from beneath the ring. However, Drew recovered in time to intercept Priest and unleashed repeated strikes using the other half of the steel steps!

In a moment of showmanship, McIntyre snatched a fan’s phone to take a quick selfie before tossing Priest back into the ring and leveling him with a steel chair. McIntyre then set up multiple tables at ringside while Priest tried to regain his footing. The two traded heavy right hands on the apron until Drew nailed a headbutt and clotheslined Priest off the edge of the ring. McIntyre then showcased his athleticism by hitting a powerful tope con giro to the outside.

Back inside the ring, Drew narrowly missed a chair shot, landed a Claymore Kick, and nearly picked up the win. He followed up by ramming the chair into Priest’s neck—only for Damian to counter the next Claymore attempt with a sudden South of Heaven chokeslam. The chair was shrugged off as Priest covered McIntyre for a close near-fall.

Priest began unloading chair shots and jammed one into the corner, but McIntyre halted his charge with a spinebuster. He dragged a table into the ring and positioned it before lifting Priest onto his shoulders. Damian slipped free and delivered a crushing Razor’s Edge through the table—yet McIntyre still managed to kick out.

Refusing to let up, Priest rearranged the steel steps in the ring. He went for a chokeslam, but Drew gouged his eyes and followed with a Future Shock DDT right on the steps—but even that was not enough to end it. The two men stood toe to toe, trading slaps and punches. A headbutt stunned Priest, but he roared back with a massive lariat that flattened McIntyre.

Priest then climbed the ropes, looking to walk them in an Old School-style move—but McIntyre knocked him down and sent him crashing through two tables on the floor! Wasting no time, Drew followed up inside the ring and secured the victory by pinfall after nailing a Claymore Kick directly into a steel chair.

