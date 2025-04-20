Iyo Sky Retains WWE Women’s World Championship in Triple Threat at WrestleMania 41

Iyo Sky successfully defended her Women’s World Championship in a thrilling triple threat match at WrestleMania against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, showcasing an explosive mix of athleticism, intensity, and emotion from start to finish.

Sky was the first to enter, followed by a heavily booed Belair, who was accompanied by a troupe of dancers sporting long braids in a nod to her signature look. Rhea Ripley received a thunderous ovation as the final competitor to enter. Commentary noted that while Sky had never picked up a WrestleMania win before, she remained undefeated in triple threat matches—a record she was determined to uphold on her birthday.

As the match began, Ripley and Belair squared off, seemingly dismissing Sky, who quickly inserted herself into the action by attacking both women. Sky seized control early, dazzling the crowd with a flurry of high-flying moves including a Hurricanrana and a double-blockbuster off the top rope. She maintained momentum with a springboard moonsault to the outside, taking down both challengers.

The action continued at a relentless pace. Sky’s early pin attempt on Ripley was broken up by Belair, who then delivered a trio of suplexes to Sky—one of which was a prolonged stalling suplex followed by a kip-up that drew heavy boos from the audience. Ripley rejoined the fray, but Sky’s aerial assault was thwarted when Belair caught her and slammed her into the barricade.

Back inside the ring, Ripley unleashed a Razor’s Edge on Belair for a close two-count and trapped Sky in a submission hold, only for Belair to make the save. Attempts at their respective finishers were met with reversals, leading to a brutal collision where Belair and Ripley slammed each other face-first into the mat. Sky took advantage by landing Bronco Busters on both women before all three competitors executed a stunning triple suplex off the turnbuckles.

Belair later came close to victory after spearing Sky and hitting a springboard attack, but Ripley tossed her out of the ring to stay in the contest. Sky surprised Ripley with a DDT, but was caught with a kick moments later. Ripley hoisted Sky for a Riptide from the middle rope, only for Sky to counter. With Ripley down, Sky launched into her signature over-the-moonsault—but just as she prepared to pin, Belair hit the KOD and nearly stole the win before Ripley made a desperate save.

Tempers boiled over as Belair screamed “I work harder than you!” at Ripley, who responded with a fierce slap. The brawl continued to the turnbuckles, where Ripley tossed Belair to the floor. Sky attempted a Poisonrana, but Ripley countered with a throw into the turnbuckle. Belair returned and looked for another KOD, which Ripley escaped. A Riptide attempt was then blocked by Belair, who used her braid as a weapon with a loud strike.

As Belair attempted a final cover, Sky flew from the top rope with another over-the-moonsault, landing cleanly and pinning her challenger to retain the title in an electric finish.

