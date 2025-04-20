WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 2 Live Results (Apr. 20, 2025) Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas

WrestleMania 41 continues with Night Two and WNS is bringing you full live coverage of all the action as it happens. If you missed any of last night’s matches, you can catch up with our full live recap and results now available on the Rajah.com main site.

Tonight's lineup features seven blockbuster matches, with some last-minute adjustments just like Night One. Here is a look at the scheduled card as of this moment:

The action is set to kick off with a high-stakes Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship. Reigning champion Iyo Sky will defend her title against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in what promises to be a show-stealing opener.

AJ Styles is scheduled to face Logan Paul in singles competition, continuing their intense build-up with plenty of personal animosity between them.

In another singles match, Randy Orton is set to go one-on-one with a mystery opponent. Kevin Owens, originally slated for this bout, is unable to compete due to a legitimate injury, adding an air of unpredictability to the matchup.

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line as current titleholders Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend their gold against Lyra Valkyria and a yet-to-be-announced partner. Bayley, who was originally expected to team with Valkyria, is out with a kayfabe injury.

The Intercontinental Championship will be decided in a Fatal 4-Way Match as Bron Breakker defends his title against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta. Expect chaos and carnage in this one.

In a Sin City Street Fight, Drew McIntyre looks to settle the score with Damian Priest. With no disqualifications and no count-outs, this battle could spill all over the arena.

Finally, the main event of Night Two will see Cody Rhodes defend the WWE Championship against none other than John Cena. It is a generational clash for the ages, and the stakes could not be higher.

Ava Maxx kicked off the show with a patriotic performance as the broadcast opened with glimpses of WWE Superstars arriving and hanging out backstage. Michael Cole narrated over the footage, setting the stage for the night ahead, which included matches for Lyra Valkyria and Randy Orton, both of whom were set to face opponents yet to be revealed. Bron Breakker received a lively reaction from the crowd, with plenty of dog-barks echoing through the arena. Meanwhile, Randy Orton was seen walking backstage accompanied by a woman presumed to be his wife—though if she was not, there may be some explaining to do later.

The show then turned its attention to the opening contest of the night: a high-stakes Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship. Champion Iyo Sky was set to defend her title against two formidable challengers—Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Women's World Championship Triple-Threat Match: Iyo Sky(c) vs Bianca Belair vs Rhea Ripley

Iyo Sky was the first to make her entrance, signaling the start of a highly anticipated triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship. Bianca Belair followed, entering to a wave of loud boos as a dozen women, each brandishing long braids, performed a choreographed dance routine in her honor. Rhea Ripley came out last to a strong ovation from the crowd. Commentary highlighted that while Iyo Sky had never won at WrestleMania, she remained undefeated in triple threat matches and, coincidentally, it was also her birthday.

As the bell rang, Ripley and Belair immediately faced off, seemingly ignoring Sky, who stood on the outside watching. Feeling left out, Sky rushed in and attacked both competitors. The early moments saw Sky showing off her signature speed and aerial offense, including a Hurricanrana to Ripley. Belair and Ripley eventually teamed up to send Iyo outside, then focused on one another. Sky, however, returned with a vengeance, landing a double-blockbuster from the top rope and following it up with a double dropkick. She continued to build momentum, hitting a springboard moonsault to the outside, taking out both challengers again.

Back inside the ring, Sky attempted a pin on Ripley, but Belair broke it up. After ejecting Ripley from the ring, Belair taunted her and was nearly rolled up by Sky. The two traded offense briefly, including a moment where Belair mockingly slapped her own backside to provoke Sky. Belair delivered a trio of suplexes, finishing with a stalling suplex and a kip-up, though the crowd was clearly unimpressed and booed loudly. Ripley re-entered and took control, but Sky attempted another aerial assault, only for Belair to catch her mid-air and slam her into the barricade.

With the action returning to the ring, Ripley delivered a Razor’s Edge-style toss on Belair, but the pin attempt only got a two count. She then trapped Sky in a submission, but Belair made the save. Belair tried to land the KOD on Ripley, who managed to escape. Both women ran at each other and connected with simultaneous face slams, leaving them down as the crowd erupted. Sky was the first to recover, seeing Belair and Ripley positioned in opposite corners. She hit quick Bronco Busters on both before heading up top. Ripley climbed the turnbuckles behind her, and Belair joined in, resulting in a huge triple suplex that leveled everyone.

As the match intensified, Belair speared Sky and followed with a springboard move for a near fall. Ripley interrupted and tossed Belair outside. Sky stunned Ripley with a sudden DDT, then charged only to be caught with a kick. Ripley lifted Sky for a Riptide from the middle rope, but Iyo reversed it. With Ripley down, Sky hit her signature over-the-moonsault, but before she could capitalize, Belair struck with the KOD. She went for the pin, but Ripley made the save just in time.

An enraged Belair began pacing and shouting at Ripley, repeating "I work harder than you!" Ripley retaliated with a fierce slap, and the two exchanged heavy blows. Their fight took them to the corner and up to the turnbuckles. Ripley sent Belair crashing to the outside. Sky attempted a Poisonrana on Ripley, but Rhea countered, slamming Sky into the turnbuckle. Belair returned and attempted another KOD, which Ripley evaded. Rhea went for the Riptide, but Belair blocked it with a devastating whip of her braid. Just as she covered Ripley, Sky soared off the top with another over-the-moonsault, landing on both and successfully pinning her challenger to retain the title.

Your Winner AND STILL Women’s World Champion: Iyo Sky!

Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest brawled fiercely in a brutal and chaotic match. McIntyre came out swinging with a flurry of elbows, but Priest halted his momentum by clotheslining him over the ropes and diving onto him with an elbow of his own. Priest began to stalk his opponent around ringside, slamming McIntyre's face into the barricade before tossing him over it.

McIntyre quickly regrouped, tearing apart the steel steps and sliding the bottom half into the ring—but Priest turned the tables, hurling the steel directly into Drew’s face. With McIntyre reeling, Priest continued the assault by throwing him into the barricade once more before retrieving a table from beneath the ring. However, Drew recovered in time to intercept Priest and unleashed repeated strikes using the other half of the steel steps!

In a moment of showmanship, McIntyre snatched a fan’s phone to take a quick selfie before tossing Priest back into the ring and leveling him with a steel chair. McIntyre then set up multiple tables at ringside while Priest tried to regain his footing. The two traded heavy right hands on the apron until Drew nailed a headbutt and clotheslined Priest off the edge of the ring. McIntyre then showcased his athleticism by hitting a powerful tope con giro to the outside.

Back inside the ring, Drew narrowly missed a chair shot, landed a Claymore Kick, and nearly picked up the win. He followed up by ramming the chair into Priest’s neck—only for Damian to counter the next Claymore attempt with a sudden South of Heaven chokeslam. The chair was shrugged off as Priest covered McIntyre for a close near-fall.

Priest began unloading chair shots and jammed one into the corner, but McIntyre halted his charge with a spinebuster. He dragged a table into the ring and positioned it before lifting Priest onto his shoulders. Damian slipped free and delivered a crushing Razor’s Edge through the table—yet McIntyre still managed to kick out.

Refusing to let up, Priest rearranged the steel steps in the ring. He went for a chokeslam, but Drew gouged his eyes and followed with a Future Shock DDT right on the steps—but even that was not enough to end it. The two men stood toe to toe, trading slaps and punches. A headbutt stunned Priest, but he roared back with a massive lariat that flattened McIntyre.

Priest then climbed the ropes, looking to walk them in an Old School-style move—but McIntyre knocked him down and sent him crashing through two tables on the floor! Wasting no time, Drew followed up inside the ring and secured the victory by pinfall after nailing a Claymore Kick directly into a steel chair.

Your Winner, Drew McIntyre!



