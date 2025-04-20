×
Travis Scott Arrives in Las Vegas for WWE WrestleMania 41 Sunday

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Travis Scott has made his way to Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Following his performance at Coachella on Saturday, the music superstar traveled to Sin City and took part in a Fanatics Live Signing event alongside Tyler Breeze, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso.

Scott spent time interacting with fans, signing autographs, and distributing card packs during the meet-and-greet session. While walking past a fan who called out, “A receipt is coming,” Scott acknowledged the comment with a reaction.

His appearance adds to the buzz surrounding WrestleMania weekend, fueling speculation about whether he might play a role in the festivities to come.

 

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

April 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Peacock and Netflix

Hashtag: #wrestlemania

