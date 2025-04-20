×
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two to Feature Big Live Music Performance Tonight

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
A special live music performance is set to take place during night two of WWE WrestleMania 41, adding to the spectacle of the weekend.

After Living Colour played CM Punk to the ring for his highly anticipated main event bout against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on night one, another high-profile entrance is reportedly planned for tonight’s show.

PWInsider has reported that legendary metal band SLAYER is scheduled to perform Damian Priest’s entrance live. Priest is set to face Drew McIntyre in a Sin City Street Fight, and the band’s involvement will amplify the intensity of the matchup.

SLAYER guitarist Kerry King is featured on Priest’s entrance theme, "Rise For The Night," making the performance a fitting accompaniment. Priest’s connection to the band runs even deeper—he is slated to host SLAYER’s concert in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on September 20.

The feud between Priest and McIntyre has been building for months. Priest eliminated McIntyre from both the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber earlier this year. The tension between the two also stems from last year’s WrestleMania 40, when Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract just minutes after McIntyre had defeated Seth Rollins to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, abruptly ending McIntyre’s short-lived reign.

This year’s encounter is set to be an all-out brawl, and the live performance by SLAYER promises to set the tone for what could be a brutal and emotionally charged contest.

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

April 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Peacock and Netflix

Hashtag: #wrestlemania

