Paul Heyman Barred From Restaurant Following WrestleMania 41

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Paul Heyman’s shocking betrayal at WrestleMania 41 is making waves far beyond the squared circle—now even his favorite eatery is turning its back on him.

Baltimore staple Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, a longtime supporter of Heyman, publicly denounced him following his stunning actions at WrestleMania. Just one day after he betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk during the event’s explosive triple threat main event, the restaurant delivered a scathing message on social media. “FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Due to his contemptible actions last night, @HeymanHustle (aka Judas) is hereby BANNED from both Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and The Island of Relevancy.”

Adding insult to injury, they accompanied the tweet with footage of Heyman’s back-to-back low blows to Reigns and Punk, a move that sealed his complete defection. The wrestling world quickly latched onto the “Judas” nickname, a label that seems to have permanently stuck.

During the dramatic conclusion of the WrestleMania 41 triple threat match featuring Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, Heyman made his move. Initially, he passed a steel chair into the ring for Punk, hinting at allegiance. But just as Punk went to use it, Heyman delivered a low blow that stunned the audience. Appearing emotionally conflicted yet resolute, Heyman then handed the chair to Reigns—only to drop him with a low blow as well. He ultimately offered the chair to Rollins, who used it to deliver a decisive Stomp and secure the victory, closing out WrestleMania with one of the most jaw-dropping moments in recent memory.

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

April 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Peacock and Netflix

Hashtag: #wrestlemania

