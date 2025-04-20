×
IYO SKY Set to Defend Women’s Title in WWE WrestleMania 41 Sunday Opener

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
WrestleMania 41 Sunday is officially underway, and fans now know which high-stakes match will set the tone for the evening.

During the kickoff broadcast, Michael Cole confirmed that the opening bout of the night will feature IYO SKY defending her WWE Women’s World Championship in a triple threat clash. “The Women’s World Title Triple Threat will open WrestleMania 41 tonight,” Cole revealed.

SKY is set to battle Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a match that has been building with intense friction over recent weeks. Belair originally earned the championship opportunity, but Ripley forced her way into the title picture, adding even more unpredictability to the contest. With all three competitors known for their athleticism and fierce in-ring styles, this opening match promises to be an explosive start to the evening's action.

The full card for WrestleMania 41 Sunday includes:

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

  • WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBA

  • Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor

  • Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

  • AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

  • Randy Orton vs. Mystery Opponent

 

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

April 20, 2025 at 8:00 PM

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Airing On: Peacock and Netflix

Hashtag: #wrestlemania

