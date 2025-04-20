IYO SKY Set to Defend Women’s Title in WWE WrestleMania 41 Sunday Opener

WrestleMania 41 Sunday is officially underway, and fans now know which high-stakes match will set the tone for the evening.

During the kickoff broadcast, Michael Cole confirmed that the opening bout of the night will feature IYO SKY defending her WWE Women’s World Championship in a triple threat clash. “The Women’s World Title Triple Threat will open WrestleMania 41 tonight,” Cole revealed.

SKY is set to battle Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a match that has been building with intense friction over recent weeks. Belair originally earned the championship opportunity, but Ripley forced her way into the title picture, adding even more unpredictability to the contest. With all three competitors known for their athleticism and fierce in-ring styles, this opening match promises to be an explosive start to the evening's action.

The full card for WrestleMania 41 Sunday includes:

Undisputed WWE Championship : Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

WWE Women’s World Championship : IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Women’s Tag Team Championship : Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria & TBA

Intercontinental Championship : Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor

Sin City Street Fight : Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Randy Orton vs. Mystery Opponent

