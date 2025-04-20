×
Austin Theory Gets Shut Down by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WWE World

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Austin Theory Gets Shut Down by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at WWE World

Austin Theory has long established himself as a student of the business, known for blending his in-ring talent with a sharp sense of humor — especially when it comes to his uncanny impressions of WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Fans have come to enjoy Theory’s tributes, but during a recent appearance at WrestleMania Axxess — or WrestleMania World, as he called it — that admiration led to a hilarious face-to-face encounter with the man himself.

In a video posted to his Instagram, Theory slipped into his best “Stone Cold” persona while arriving on-site, declaring, “Here I am, son. WrestleMania Axxess or WrestleMania World — whatever you wanna call it. But this is the greatest, Austin, ain’t it?”

Before Theory could bask in his moment, the glass shattered — figuratively speaking — as the real Steve Austin interrupted the scene and issued a sharp verbal takedown. With his trademark delivery, Austin fired back, “I would beg to differ. I’m talkin’ to a jabroni right here in Las Vegas. That’s right — I called you a jabroni. What? A jabroni.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Austin Theory (@austin_theory)

