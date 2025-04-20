Mick Foley Brings Back All Three Iconic Personas at WWE Slammy Awards 2025

Mick Foley delivered a nostalgic and highly entertaining performance at this year’s Slammy Awards, reviving his legendary personas—Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love—in a surprise that left fans buzzing.

The evening took an unforgettable turn when The Miz took the stage alongside Cactus Jack to present the Slammy Award for Rivalry of the Year. That moment alone drew cheers, but Foley was far from finished.

Later in the ceremony, he returned as the deranged and beloved Mankind to present the WTF Moment of the Year, once again capturing the crowd's attention with his trademark mask and signature mannerisms.

Saving one final treat for the audience, Foley emerged later as the groovy and charismatic Dude Love to present the Male Superstar of the Year award. With that, all three Faces of Foley had made a rare and delightful return to WWE television, bringing a wave of nostalgia to fans old and new.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.