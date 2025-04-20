×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Mick Foley Brings Back All Three Iconic Personas at WWE Slammy Awards 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Mick Foley Brings Back All Three Iconic Personas at WWE Slammy Awards 2025

Mick Foley delivered a nostalgic and highly entertaining performance at this year’s Slammy Awards, reviving his legendary personas—Mankind, Cactus Jack, and Dude Love—in a surprise that left fans buzzing.

The evening took an unforgettable turn when The Miz took the stage alongside Cactus Jack to present the Slammy Award for Rivalry of the Year. That moment alone drew cheers, but Foley was far from finished.

Later in the ceremony, he returned as the deranged and beloved Mankind to present the WTF Moment of the Year, once again capturing the crowd's attention with his trademark mask and signature mannerisms.

Saving one final treat for the audience, Foley emerged later as the groovy and charismatic Dude Love to present the Male Superstar of the Year award. With that, all three Faces of Foley had made a rare and delightful return to WWE television, bringing a wave of nostalgia to fans old and new.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

 

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TBA

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy