The Rock Posts Instagram Update from Maui Hours Before WrestleMania 41

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has given fans a glimpse of his current location just hours before WrestleMania 41: Night 2. In a new video posted to his Instagram account, The Rock can be seen driving through Maui, Hawaii, as he soaks in the island’s serene surroundings.

Accompanying the video, he wrote, “Love coming back and kicking it on Maui with ohana. I can drive my truck all day all over the island. Life is so crazy, so just breathing in the mana will always be one of my anchors. ❤️🤙🏾 🌊 🛻”

At this time, The Rock is not officially advertised or scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 41: Night 2. However, speculation continues to swirl regarding a possible surprise appearance, especially considering the events leading up to tonight's main event. Last month, John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes during the WWE Elimination Chamber event in Toronto, aligning himself with The Rock after Rhodes rejected The Rock’s symbolic offer to "give him his soul."

The Rock’s video might simply be a way of showing fans he is enjoying downtime in Hawaii — or it could be a calculated misdirection to mask a surprise return. Tonight’s WrestleMania 41 will feature Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Undisputed Championship against John Cena. The event takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, and will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.