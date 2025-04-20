Steve Austin Calls for Shorter WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

WWE made adjustments to this year's Hall of Fame ceremony in response to past complaints, but the changes may have backfired. Rather than hosting the event in the same arena as SmackDown, WWE moved it to a separate venue. However, the ceremony ran excessively late—stretching until 5 AM—which left fans and talent visibly exhausted.

Photos quickly spread online showing superstars appearing drained, with some even dozing off during the lengthy show. Among those present was Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was honored during the event and later shared his thoughts at WWE World on Saturday.

When asked what he had recently learned, Austin responded with a laugh, “I learned that the Hall of Fame ought to be a little bit shorter than what it was, and it ought to start about 3 or 4 hours sooner.”

He then added, “I got to bed about, I don’t know, about 3:15, I’d call it 3:16. When I live in Nevada, I’m a hermit... I don’t hang out with a whole lot of people. So once I’ve been hanging around a whole lot of people, I kind of gotta decompress and do my own thing. So I drank a beer and I had a little bit of a bottle of wine left. I chilled out and finally, I went to sleep. And when that alarm clock went off, I was red-eyed and drunk. I said, ‘Man, what the F.’”

Austin is not the only legend who seems to think change is needed. Shawn Michaels also endured the late-night affair. After inducting Triple H into the Hall of Fame, Michaels reportedly got just one hour of sleep before heading to the arena for NXT Stand & Deliver, which had an unusually early 1 PM ET start time.