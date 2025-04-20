×
Cody Rhodes, Liv Morgan, and Drew McIntyre Dominate at 2025 Slammy Awards in Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
The 2025 Slammy Awards unfolded live from WWE World in Las Vegas on Sunday, celebrating another year of memorable moments, intense rivalries, and standout performances across the WWE Universe. Hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley, the event showcased twelve fan-voted categories and was broadcast across WWE’s social media platforms for fans worldwide to enjoy.

The ceremony was not without controversy, however. When Drew McIntyre was announced as the winner of Social Star of the Year, Alba Fyre and Piper Niven stormed the stage, confiscating the trophy on behalf of Chelsea Green. They claimed voter fraud had occurred. R-Truth later emerged to recover the trophy and return it to McIntyre, ending the unexpected disruption.

One of the night’s biggest surprises came in the Match of the Year category, which resulted in a rare tie. Both Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns from WrestleMania XL and Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk in their Hell in a Cell clash at Bad Blood were honored as co-winners.

Cody Rhodes walked away with multiple accolades, securing wins for Entrance of the Year, Male Superstar of the Year, and sharing the honor for Match of the Year. Liv Morgan earned Female Superstar of the Year after a standout year filled with high-profile victories and character evolution.

The Wyatt Sicks' eerie debut took home WTF Moment of the Year, while John Cena’s shocking betrayal of Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber captured OMG Moment of the Year.

The OG Bloodline was recognized as Faction of the Year, and the dominant duo of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair took Tag Team of the Year. In the breakout category, Stephanie Vaquer was awarded Breakout Superstar of the Year, solidifying her rapid rise.

Here is the full list of 2025 Slammy Award winners:

  • Entrance of the Year: Cody Rhodes

  • NXT Superstar of the Year: Roxanne Perez

  • Breakout Superstar of the Year: Stephanie Vaquer

  • Social Star of the Year: Drew McIntyre

  • Rivalry of the Year: Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk

  • Tag Team of the Year: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair

  • OMG Moment of the Year: John Cena turns on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber

  • WTF Moment of the Year: The Wyatt Sicks debut

  • Match of the Year (TIE):

    • Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns – WrestleMania XL

    • Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk – Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood

  • Female Superstar of the Year: Liv Morgan

  • Male Superstar of the Year: Cody Rhodes

  • Faction of the Year: The OG Bloodline

