×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WATCH: Big E and Cathy Kelley Host the 2025 Slammy Awards Live from Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
WATCH: Big E and Cathy Kelley Host the 2025 Slammy Awards Live from Las Vegas

WWE is now broadcasting the 2025 Slammy Awards live, with fans tuning in to see who will take home this year’s top honors. The event, titled The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards, is being hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley, bringing excitement straight from WWE World in Las Vegas.

Fans can watch the full event live below and find out which Superstars and moments were voted as the very best by the WWE Universe.

The 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Award categories include:
 

Female Superstar of the Year

  • Liv Morgan
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Bayley
  • Nia Jax
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • Chelsea Green
  • IYO SKY

 
Male Superstar of the Year

  • Cody Rhodes
  • Roman Reigns
  • Gunther
  • CM Punk
  • Damian Priest
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Jey Uso
  • Seth Rollins

 
Most Memorable Entrance

  • Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
  • Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott
  • Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
  • The Rock at WrestleMania
  • Bayley at WrestleMania
  • Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
  • Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
  • Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
  • Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
  • Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
  • Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
  • Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle

 
OMG Moment of the Year

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania
  • Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam
  • Kevin Owen turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October
  • New Day turning on Big E on Raw
  • Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown
  • Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
  • Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
  • Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
  • Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
  • John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber
  • Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam
  • IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women's World Champion on Raw

Faction of the Year

  • The OG Bloodline
  • The Judgment Day
  • The New Bloodline
  • American Made
  • Damage CTRL

Tag Team of the Year

  •  #DIY
  • Awesome Truth
  • A-Town Down Under
  • Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
  • Motor City Machine Guns
  • The Bloodline
  • The War Raiders
  • The Judgment Day
  • The Street Profits
  • Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Rivalry of the Year

  • CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
  • Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
  • Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
  • Damian Priest and Finn Bálor
  • Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes
  • Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
  • Bloodline vs. Bloodline

NXT Superstar of the Year

  • Oba Femi
  • Roxanne Perez
  • Trick Williams
  • Ethan Page
  • Giulia
  • Kelani Jordan

Match of the Year

  • Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
  • CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Hell in a Cell Match
  • Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
  • Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
  • Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
  • Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash
  • 2025 Men’s WarGames Match
  • Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania
  • Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania
  • Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
  • Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere

WTF Moment of the Year

  • R-Truth calls Triple H “Ciampa”
  • Kevin Owens’ car interviews
  • Chelsea Green goes into the dumpster
  • Dominik Mysterio in the shark cage
  • iShowSpeed with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 
  • LA Knight in Logan Paul’s pool
  • R-Truth wrestles with John Cena
  • Rabid noises from Tama Tonga
  • Jacob Fatu: “I Love You Solo”
  • The Wyatt Sicks debut

Social Star of the Year

  • Chelsea Green
  • Drew McIntyre

Breakout Superstar of the Year

  • Bron Breakker
  • Lyra Valkyria
  • Penta
  • Oba Femi
  • Giulia
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • Jacob Fatu
  • Chelsea Green
  • Stephanie Vaquer

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TBA

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy