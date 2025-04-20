WATCH: Big E and Cathy Kelley Host the 2025 Slammy Awards Live from Las Vegas
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
WWE is now broadcasting the 2025 Slammy Awards live, with fans tuning in to see who will take home this year’s top honors. The event, titled The Slammys: The Fans Choice Awards, is being hosted by Big E and Cathy Kelley, bringing excitement straight from WWE World in Las Vegas.
Fans can watch the full event live below and find out which Superstars and moments were voted as the very best by the WWE Universe.
The 2025 Slammys: The Fans Choice Award categories include:
Female Superstar of the Year
Liv Morgan
Rhea Ripley
Bayley
Nia Jax
Tiffany Stratton
Chelsea Green
IYO SKY
Male Superstar of the Year
Cody Rhodes
Roman Reigns
Gunther
CM Punk
Damian Priest
Drew McIntyre
Jey Uso
Seth Rollins
Most Memorable Entrance
Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
Jey Uso on Raw on the Netflix debut with Travis Scott
Roman Reigns at WrestleMania
The Rock at WrestleMania
Bayley at WrestleMania
Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
Seth Rollins at WrestleMania with the Philadelphia Mummers Band
Sami Zayn in Montreal with Jey Uso
Sami Zayn at WrestleMania with Kevin Owens and Chad Gable
Logan Paul at SummerSlam with MGK
Dominik Mysterio at WWE Bad Blood with Liv Morgan in the Low Rider
Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle
OMG Moment of the Year
Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns match finish at WrestleMania
Dominik Mysterio turning on Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam
Kevin Owen turning on Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in October
New Day turning on Big E on Raw
Tiffany Stratton’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Nia Jax on SmackDown
Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank cash-in on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania
Wyatt Sicks debut on Raw
Bron Breakker spearing iShowSpeed at Royal Rumble
Bronson Reed hitting a Tsunami on Braun Strowman onto a car
John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber
Roman Reigns returning at SummerSlam
IYO SKY beating Rhea Ripley to become the Women's World Champion on Raw
Faction of the Year
The OG Bloodline
The Judgment Day
The New Bloodline
American Made
Damage CTRL
Tag Team of the Year
#DIY
Awesome Truth
A-Town Down Under
Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair
Motor City Machine Guns
The Bloodline
The War Raiders
The Judgment Day
The Street Profits
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
Rivalry of the Year
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
Damian Priest and Finn Bálor
Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes
Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton
Bloodline vs. Bloodline
NXT Superstar of the Year
Oba Femi
Roxanne Perez
Trick Williams
Ethan Page
Giulia
Kelani Jordan
Match of the Year
Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania
CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre - Hell in a Cell Match
Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins at WrestleMania
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam
Damian Priest vs. Gunther at SummerSlam
Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles at WWE Backlash
2025 Men’s WarGames Match
Bayley vs. IYO SKY at WrestleMania
Sami Zayn vs. Gunther at WrestleMania
Gunther vs. Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin
Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on the Raw Netflix premiere
