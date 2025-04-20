Jey Uso Adds Unique Blue Flair to WWE World Heavyweight Title

Jey Uso did not just leave WrestleMania 41 with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship—he left with a statement-making upgrade to the title itself.

Today, WWE shared a behind-the-scenes video of Jey receiving custom side plates for his newly won championship. The plates display his signature “Jey Uso” logo in bold black lettering, but what truly caught fans' eyes was the striking bright blue background. The vibrant hue is a rare sight on championship plates and instantly set the new design apart.

“And just like that we added the blue on there, Uce,” Jey declared proudly in the video, lifting the title after the final screw was fastened. The bold color choice quickly lit up social media, with fans praising how clean and unique the updated design looked. Many noted how the blue accent sharply contrasted the gold, creating a fresh and eye-catching finish.

This exciting reveal came just one night after Jey forced GUNTHER to tap out in a hard-fought WrestleMania 41 battle inside Allegiant Stadium, marking a major milestone in Jey's singles career.

