×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jey Uso Adds Unique Blue Flair to WWE World Heavyweight Title

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Jey Uso Adds Unique Blue Flair to WWE World Heavyweight Title

Jey Uso did not just leave WrestleMania 41 with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship—he left with a statement-making upgrade to the title itself.

Today, WWE shared a behind-the-scenes video of Jey receiving custom side plates for his newly won championship. The plates display his signature “Jey Uso” logo in bold black lettering, but what truly caught fans' eyes was the striking bright blue background. The vibrant hue is a rare sight on championship plates and instantly set the new design apart.

“And just like that we added the blue on there, Uce,” Jey declared proudly in the video, lifting the title after the final screw was fastened. The bold color choice quickly lit up social media, with fans praising how clean and unique the updated design looked. Many noted how the blue accent sharply contrasted the gold, creating a fresh and eye-catching finish.

This exciting reveal came just one night after Jey forced GUNTHER to tap out in a hard-fought WrestleMania 41 battle inside Allegiant Stadium, marking a major milestone in Jey's singles career.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TBA

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy