Who Drove Charlotte Flair to the Ring at WWE WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 was packed with unforgettable moments, and one standout came during Charlotte Flair’s entrance for her match against Tiffany Stratton. Flair arrived in true queen fashion, stepping out of a Rolls-Royce with chauffeurs escorting her to the ramp.

It has now been revealed that one of those chauffeurs was none other than indie wrestler Danny Limelight. Taking to Twitter, Limelight shared a photo of himself with Flair and proudly noted, “Mania Debut.”

Limelight, known for his time on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation, wrestled top talent including Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Eddie Kingston. He also competed in the very first AEW Dark: Elevation match against Jungle Boy. Currently, he is the UWN World Champion in Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and continues to make appearances across NJPW, Reality of Wrestling, and other promotions.