John Cena Delivers Emotional Message Ahead of Final WrestleMania Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Just hours before making what is expected to be his final in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 41, John Cena delivered an emotional message to fans that reverberated across the WWE Universe.

“More than 20 years of #WrestleMania memories. Wins, losses, setbacks and accomplishments. The last time is now. Tonight.”

With those words, Cena acknowledged the end of an era. His match against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is more than just the climax of a months-long rivalry—it marks the potential closing act of a legendary career. After stunning fans by turning heel at Elimination Chamber and ambushing Rhodes, Cena made it clear that his return was not for nostalgia, but for destruction. He vowed to win the title and, in his own words, “ruin professional wrestling forever.”

This match will be Cena’s fourth WrestleMania main event and his first in over a decade. For Rhodes, the stakes are deeply personal—defending not only his championship but the legacy of his family. For Cena, it is a final chance to etch his name in the history books one last time.

Regardless of the outcome, the spectacle transcends titles. It is a night of reckoning for Cody Rhodes and a farewell of seismic proportions for one of the greatest to ever step into a WWE ring. WrestleMania 41 is not just about gold—it is about legacy, endings, and a goodbye that fans will never forget.

