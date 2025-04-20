Triple H Reveals Vince McMahon "Hated" Austin 3:16 Promo at First

During a recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that Vince McMahon was not an immediate supporter of the now-iconic “Austin 3:16” promo that catapulted “Stone Cold” Steve Austin into superstardom at the 1996 King of the Ring event.
Despite the promo’s legendary status today, Levesque shared that McMahon initially reacted with frustration and disbelief. “At the time, I believe, Vince was pissed about [the promo] and hated it,” Levesque said. “Vince was like, ‘Make those shirts. I guarantee none of them sell.’”
However, once the merchandise hit the shelves, McMahon’s opinion quickly shifted. “They did it, and they sold, and Vince was like, ‘This is great,’” Levesque added. “To this day, Austin 3:16 shirts are some of our biggest selling merch.”
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM
Airing on TBA
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM
Airing on Netflix
N/A
Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM
Airing on Vice TV
Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana
Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM
Airing on TBA
Leave a Comment ()