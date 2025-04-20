Triple H Reveals Vince McMahon "Hated" Austin 3:16 Promo at First

During a recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast, Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed that Vince McMahon was not an immediate supporter of the now-iconic “Austin 3:16” promo that catapulted “Stone Cold” Steve Austin into superstardom at the 1996 King of the Ring event.

Despite the promo’s legendary status today, Levesque shared that McMahon initially reacted with frustration and disbelief. “At the time, I believe, Vince was pissed about [the promo] and hated it,” Levesque said. “Vince was like, ‘Make those shirts. I guarantee none of them sell.’”

However, once the merchandise hit the shelves, McMahon’s opinion quickly shifted. “They did it, and they sold, and Vince was like, ‘This is great,’” Levesque added. “To this day, Austin 3:16 shirts are some of our biggest selling merch.”