WWE WrestleMania Roast Struggles to Sell Out Hours Before Showtime

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
The highly anticipated WWE Roast of WrestleMania is set to unfold tonight in Las Vegas, but the event has yet to reach full capacity despite the surrounding excitement of WrestleMania weekend.

As of an 8AM update on April 20, a total of 524 tickets remain available for the comedy-themed show, scheduled for 9:30 PM inside the BleauLive Theatre at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. With a seating configuration set for 3,170 attendees, WWE has distributed 2,646 tickets so far—a week-over-week increase of 353, but still leaving a substantial number of seats unsold just hours before the show.

The private event, hosted by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, boasts an impressive guest lineup that includes Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman, and other WWE personalities. Despite the star-studded roster and the momentum generated by the Hall of Fame ceremony, NXT Stand & Deliver, and WrestleMania, the roast has not drawn a full house.

Ticket prices range from $100 to $500, with VIP experiences offered through On Location. These premium rates may be a deterrent for some fans, particularly those who have already invested heavily in the packed WrestleMania weekend schedule.

Positioned as a fresh addition to WWE’s lineup of live experiences, The Roast of WrestleMania aimed to blend comedy with wrestling culture. However, the remaining ticket availability suggests that the concept may not have fully connected with the broader fanbase this time around.

