Cody Rhodes Admits Nerves Before WrestleMania 41 Match with John Cena

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Cody Rhodes admits the pressure is on as he prepares to headline WrestleMania 41, knowing full well the challenge of surpassing last year’s historic event.

At WrestleMania 40, Rhodes completed his long-awaited journey, defeating Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match to capture the WWE Championship—ending Reigns' historic reign and firmly planting his name in the record books. He continues to hold that title as he heads into tonight's main event on night two of WrestleMania 41, where he is set to defend the gold against John Cena, who is chasing a record-breaking seventeenth world title.

In an interview on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley, Rhodes opened up about the immense expectations and the nerves leading into his clash with Cena.

"Those are certainly things to be nervous about, yes. Definitely more nervous about just being in front of the audience. Trying to give them something that top WrestleMania 40, which is essentially the greatest WrestleMania of all time. They're hungry for something like that."

Rhodes acknowledges the emotional investment fans have made in his story and knows the bar has never been higher. As he steps into the ring with one of the all-time greats in Cena, all eyes will be on whether he can deliver another unforgettable WrestleMania moment.

