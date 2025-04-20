Son Of The Late Jon Huber, Brodie Lee Jr, Wins GCW Clusterfuck Forever Match

Brodie Lee Jr, the son of the late Jon Huber (known to fans as Brodie Lee and Luke Harper), has officially stepped into the professional wrestling world with his debut match.

The moment took place on April 19 at Game Changer Wrestling’s (GCW) Spring Break: Clusterfuck Forever event, hosted by Joey Janela. The Clusterfuck Forever match is known for its unpredictable chaos and wild surprises, and this year's installment lived up to its name. The event featured appearances by several big names including AEW's Megan Bayne, Masha Slamovich, and Maven.

The most unexpected participant of the night, however, was Brodie Lee Jr. Introduced by IMPACT Wrestling’s Chris Bey, the young star wasted no time getting physical in the ring. As the match dwindled down to the final moments, it came down to Brodie and Joey Janela. With the crowd watching closely, Brodie delivered a stunner to Janela, sending him over the top rope to claim the victory.

Brodie has long been seen as a future talent in the industry, with previous training footage surfacing online showing him learning the ropes at The Hart Dungeon, a legendary wrestling school known for producing top-tier talent.

His debut was a heartfelt and surprising moment that paid tribute to his father’s legacy while beginning a new chapter of his own in the ring.

NEW! NEW! NEW!

Want to join the conversation? WNS has launched a brand-new commenting system! Signing up takes just 30 seconds. Once you create your account and verify your email, you will be able to comment on all of our latest news reports. Simply click the BECOME A MEMBER button below to get started.