Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Matt Hardy Predicts John Cena Will Become 17-Time Champion Against Cody Rhodes

Matt Hardy recently shared his thoughts on the potential showdown between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania during an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. The TNA star weighed in on the possible outcome and the nature of the match fans could expect if the two megastars go head-to-head.

Reflecting on what such a match could look like, Hardy expressed high expectations for both competitors. He stated, “I think they’re going to have a great match. I think when it’s all said and done, I think Cody is going to manifest this into a great match. I think Cena is going to be there with his working shoes on and I think he’s going to bust his ass. He really is — it’s important to him to submit his legacy as one of the GOATs, one of the greatest ever to do this.”

Hardy predicted a major moment for Cena, suggesting it could be the night he makes history. “So I think it’s going to be a great match and I think when it’s all said and done, I think John Cena is going to get his hand raised, and I think he’s going to break Ric Flair’s championship reigns and be the 17-time world champion. And then we’re going to start on a great story for Cody to come get back his title.”

Hardy also speculated on the style of the match, anticipating a less traditional approach. “I think it’s going to be lax rules. I think a little bit of ‘whatever goes.’ I think it’s going to be a match where Cena is probably in his element. Where it’s not going to be some great technical masterpiece.”

He continued, “I think he’s going to be a great heel who backs down and is a real, real s**theel, as they say. And then I just think they’ll be able to use stuff onto the announce table, or this or that, or maybe out into the crowd, or whatever else, I would imagine there’ll be some bells and whistles in this, and there’ll be kind of lax rules.”

