Creative Plans Behind Bayley’s Exit from WWE WrestleMania 41 Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
WWE scripted a surprise angle during the WrestleMania 41 pre-show, in which Bayley was suddenly attacked and removed from the scheduled WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match. The commentary team later announced that Lyra Valkyria would now need to find a new tag partner to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Despite the dramatic presentation, Bayley is not dealing with any real injury. According to PWInsider.com, this was a creative decision planned in advance as a way to write Bayley out of the storyline. The decision has reportedly drawn backstage sympathy, with many peers in the women’s division expressing their support for Bayley, recognizing her as a respected veteran in the locker room.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, the move has opened the door for a new dynamic. The current creative direction hints at a mystery partner aligning with Valkyria, and speculation is swirling that the returning Becky Lynch may be the one to step into the spotlight and join the match.

