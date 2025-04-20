×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Behind the Mask: The Artist Behind Jacob Fatu’s Fearsome WrestleMania Look

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Behind the Mask: The Artist Behind Jacob Fatu’s Fearsome WrestleMania Look

WrestleMania 41 was full of surprises, but few were as jaw-dropping as Jacob Fatu defeating LA Knight to capture the United States Championship. Adding to the moment, Fatu entered the match wearing a striking Samoan werewolf mask that immediately turned heads—and now, the mastermind behind it has been revealed.

Special effects artist Jason Baker shared that he, along with his talented crew and the WWE creative team, designed the mask for Fatu’s big WrestleMania moment. “Samoan werewolf mask for @jacobfatu_wwe by me and my amazing crew and the WWE creative team for #WrestleMania,” Baker stated.

The mask gave Fatu a fearsome new look that set the tone before the bell even rang. But he did not rely on theatrics alone—he delivered in the ring. The match ended with Fatu hitting a crushing Samoan Drop followed by two picture-perfect moonsaults to seal the win.

This marked Jacob Fatu’s first title victory in WWE and showcased his potential as a major player. With a bold new look and a statement win, Fatu has launched what could be the start of a dominant reign. All eyes are now on how WWE will shape his journey as United States Champion.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TBA

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy