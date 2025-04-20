×
Booker T Responds to Hall of Fame Sleep Meme—Without a Word

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Booker T has ddressed the viral moment that had the wrestling world talking, and he did it without uttering a single word.

On April 20, the night after WrestleMania 41 Night One, the WWE Hall of Famer posted a photo to Twitter that set social media abuzz—a picture of himself appearing to nod off during the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. With no caption or explanation, Booker simply shared the image that fans had already spent the weekend circulating and poking fun at.

The photo captured Booker T with his eyes closed during the Natural Disasters’ induction speech. It quickly gained traction online, sparking jokes and criticism alike. Some fans accused Booker of disrespecting Fred Ottman and the late John Tenta’s family, while others simply joined in on the memes. Booker's silent post seemed to be a statement in itself—choosing to embrace the moment and allow the meme to run its course.

Earlier in the weekend, Booker attempted to shift attention toward NXT Stand & Deliver, tweeting, “The future of WWE is on display at #NXTStandAndDeliver! The 2025 card is straight fire… I am watching closely—cannot wait!” However, this only gave fans more ammunition, with responses like, “He is awake!!” and “Booker T with Red Bulls this morning.”

