Backstage Details Emerge on Rey Mysterio's Injury Status

Rey Mysterio was originally scheduled to compete in the opening match of WrestleMania 41. However, due to an injury he sustained on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, he was unable to participate. Instead, Rey Fenix stepped in as a replacement to face El Grande Americano. Despite the substitution, El Grande Americano picked up the victory.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, it was confirmed that Mysterio is currently sidelined with a groin injury. The nature of the injury and how it unfolded was discussed in detail during the broadcast by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez.

Dave Meltzer shared, “It was a groin. You were right.”

Alvarez replied, “I was right.”

Meltzer elaborated further, explaining the progression of the situation behind the scenes. “Yeah, he initially tore his groin. He thought he was going to be able to make the match, and then when they examined him, it was like, you just can’t…….Yeah, like, is he going to be able to go? Is he going to be able to go on in the end? Because the first thing I heard was that he was going to be able to go, and then I heard this morning that, no, he’s not going to be able to go. So it was one of those things where he was like, I’m going to be able to make it. I’m going to be able to make it.”

Bryan Alvarez added more context about how the injury was initially misunderstood. “So what happened with Rey is we got the report that he got hurt at SmackDown, and he was helped to the back, so everyone immediately thought it had to be a knee injury,” he said.

He then went on to investigate the footage himself to better understand what happened. “So I went and watched SmackDown, because I was like, Okay, where did he get hurt? And I could not figure out where the hell he got hurt, and so there was nothing. And so I went back to the last time we saw him do anything, and he had gotten yanked out of the ring by Julius, and it was everyone you’ve ever seen. No one did anything wrong. Julius just pulled him and Rey, like, kind of turned, he didn’t want to land on his stomach, and he landed flat on his back, but as soon as he landed, he like, grabbed, like, towards his groin, and they immediately, like, cut to the next thing. And he never got up, and his knees and his feet never touched the ground. So I knew it couldn’t have been his legs, and I figured it was his groin, and that’s what it was.”

The injury appears to have occurred during that moment, and despite hopes that he would be cleared to compete, the decision was ultimately made to pull him from the card. There is no current timeline for Mysterio’s return, but updates are expected as he continues to recover.

