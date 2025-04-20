×
Tiffany Stratton Vows To Make Title Reign "The Best Of My Life" After WrestleMania Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 41, overcoming Charlotte Flair in a hard-fought main event showdown. The victory marked Stratton's official WrestleMania debut and a career-defining moment against a competitor she had long idolized.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, an emotional Stratton reflected on the magnitude of the moment. Asked by Emily Mae whether it had sunk in that she had just defeated Charlotte Flair, Stratton responded, "I do not want to get emotional, but she was my dream opponent. She was my dream feud. Making my WrestleMania debut and having Charlotte Flair be my opponent, the story wrote itself. I cannot believe I defeated Charlotte Flair. I do not think it has set in yet. I am still kind of processing everything right now. My face is a little beat up, but I feel amazing and I am going to take this momentum and make this title reign the best title reign of my life."

Later in the session, Brad Gilmore asked Stratton how she was feeling both physically and emotionally following the match. She offered a raw and honest glimpse into her post-match state: "We are looking like a broke down Barbie right now. I feel beat up emotionally and physically. I feel a little emotional. It is hard for me to feel emotions after having matches just because my adrenaline is going crazy, but I am coming down now and I am starting to feel all the emotions and feel like I just went through the fight of my life and had my WrestleMania debut. We are feeling emotional and beat up. I am super happy and super grateful for everything."

Stratton now moves forward with a major victory under her belt, promising to channel her momentum into a historic title reign.

