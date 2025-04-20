×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Becky Lynch Shares Backstage Reaction to Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 41 Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 20, 2025
Becky Lynch Shares Backstage Reaction to Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 41 Victory

Becky Lynch has made it clear that she fully supports her husband Seth Rollins following the dramatic conclusion to WrestleMania 41: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In the weeks leading up to the event, Rollins had been seen trying to sway Paul Heyman, sowing seeds of doubt about Heyman's long-standing loyalty to Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins repeatedly insisted that neither man truly valued Heyman, pushing the narrative in the hopes of bringing the advocate to his side.

Despite the tension, few expected what unfolded during the main event. In a shocking twist, Heyman turned his back on both Reigns and Punk, aligning himself with Rollins in a moment that stunned the crowd and shifted the balance of power. The move has left fans and analysts alike questioning what the future holds and whether Rollins has made the right decision in forming an alliance with the former ECW mastermind.

But one person who has no doubt in her mind is Becky Lynch. The decorated WWE star showed her support with a backstage video posted during the final moments of the match, capturing her live reaction. Following the event, Lynch also shared an image of the closing scene—Rollins standing tall—and crowned him the "GOAT" in the caption.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WrestleMania 41: Night Two

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 20th at 8:00 PM

Airing on TBA

#wrestlemania

Monday Night Raw

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 21st at 8:00 PM

Airing on Netflix

#raw

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Episode 3 - Superstar Billy Graham

N/A

Apr. 22nd at 8:00 PM

Airing on Vice TV

#dark side of the ring

AEW Collision

Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, Louisiana

Apr. 26th at 8:30 PM

Airing on TBA

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy