Becky Lynch Shares Backstage Reaction to Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 41 Victory

Becky Lynch has made it clear that she fully supports her husband Seth Rollins following the dramatic conclusion to WrestleMania 41: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

In the weeks leading up to the event, Rollins had been seen trying to sway Paul Heyman, sowing seeds of doubt about Heyman's long-standing loyalty to Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Rollins repeatedly insisted that neither man truly valued Heyman, pushing the narrative in the hopes of bringing the advocate to his side.

Despite the tension, few expected what unfolded during the main event. In a shocking twist, Heyman turned his back on both Reigns and Punk, aligning himself with Rollins in a moment that stunned the crowd and shifted the balance of power. The move has left fans and analysts alike questioning what the future holds and whether Rollins has made the right decision in forming an alliance with the former ECW mastermind.

But one person who has no doubt in her mind is Becky Lynch. The decorated WWE star showed her support with a backstage video posted during the final moments of the match, capturing her live reaction. Following the event, Lynch also shared an image of the closing scene—Rollins standing tall—and crowned him the "GOAT" in the caption.