Tiffany Stratton Retains WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41

In the co-main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, Tiffany Stratton walked into her WWE Women’s Championship defense with signature flair—literally and figuratively—as her arrival came complete with a custom Barbie Playbox presentation, courtesy of Mattel.

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton(c) vs Charlotte Flair

After more vignettes, Tiffany Stratton begins her entrance at 9:26pm. She enters in a "custom Barbie playbox courtesy of Mattel" per Michael Cole. Charlotte Flair begins her entrance and takes her sweet time getting down to the ring. We get our bell at 9:32pm EST. Stratton tackles Flair and commentary hypes the recent animosity between these Superstars. Stratton and Flair brawl on the outside before taking it back inside. Stratton stays aggressive, taking it to the challenger and battling her around the ring and in and out of the corners. Stratton stays in command for the first three minutes. Flair eventually takes control for a bit, all to massive boos. Flair then does Stephanie Vaquer's...uh...that move that makes Booker T goon "unh unh unh". Flair does that, briefly, to almost no reaction. She's just not a cheeky enough person to pull the move off. Flair does typical Flair--insulting slaps and gestures, talking smack to her opponent while slowing the pace drastically. Flair looks for a cover attempt at 9:37pm but fails. Just like her marriages.

Stratton gains some separation after firing off a handspring attack. Flair uses the ropes to assist a jawbreaker, then begins to ascend the turnbuckles. Stratton interrupts her and yanks her off into a rolling Senton. Both women pick up the pace, finally. Flair is a botch master tonight. Stratton counts a horrible springboard-spear attempt from Flair into a cover attempt for two. Flair and Stratton continue to exchange short lengths of offense. The crowd's flatlining. Flair chops a kneeling Stratton, yelling "get up bitch, show me what you got." Flair continues to chop away. The crowd's barely even woo'ing. Stratton starts to fight back and gets the crowd back, slightly. Flair with a side kick to drop the champ. The crowd's dead again. Flair misses with Natural Selection and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a two. It's currently 9:42pm and the current temperate is a crisp 28 degrees, with a northwesterly wind clock at just under 5mph. Flair chops Tiffany, again. The crowd has left this plane of existence and is now in purgatory. Joke's on them--this match is purgatory.

Flair with a back suplex attempt but Tiff lands on her feet. Tiff side-steps a Big Boot attempt from Flair and hits a spinebuster for a two-count cover. Even commentary sounds bored. Flair drops the champ. Flair climbs the turnbuckles and dives off for a crossbody. Tiff rolls her through into a pin attempt for another close call. Flair quickly rallies and delivers knee strikes to the champ at 9:45pm. Tiff heads outside. Flair looks for a moonsault but Stratton takes her knee out from under her. Stratton slams Flair's surgically-repaired knee into the canvas. Flair with a kick to the champ, covering for a weak two. Flair pulls Stratton to the corner and slams the champ's knee into the ring post. Flair begins to focus on Stratton's knee; it's only fair.



Flair takes several long moments, focusing her assault on Stratton's knee. Flair attempts a Figure 4 but Stratton begins pounding on Flair's own injured knee, forcing her to break the hold. Stratton heads up top and looks for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but Flair gets her knees up. Both women are hurting after that one. The action continues, with both women fighting in the corner. Flair shoves Stratton off the top, causing her to land on her face. Flair dives off the top, hitting Natural Selection off the top rope and covering for two. The crowd's finally coming alive at 9:50pm. Flair looks upset. Or possibly constipated. Flair again talks smack into Tiff's face, drowned out by the boos. Tiff slaps Flair; Flair chopblocks Tiff's knee out from her. Flair looks for a Figure Four but Stratton counters with a roll-up attempt. Flair escapes. Stratton sends Flair into the turnbuckle. Stratton sends Flair into the corner again. Stratton hoists up Flair and hits another rolling Senton. Stratton heads up top and hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, covering for the win at 9:51pm.



Your Winner AND STILL WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton! (19 minutes)