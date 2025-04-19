Jacob Fatu Defeats L.A. Knight for WWE United States Title at WrestleMania 41

"The Samoan Werewolf" has captured his first singles championship in WWE. At Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, Jacob Fatu defeated L.A. Knight to capture the prestigious WWE United States Championship.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

United States Championship Match: LA Knight(c) vs Jacob Fatu

After a video hyping this match, "the Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu is out first at 8:34pm, accompanied by Solo Sikoa to the ramp at least. He gets a decent reaction, but damage was done in the less-than-thrilling second and third matches of the night. LA Knight is out net at 8:36pm, riding shotgun in a fancy sports car. Knight walks the ramp down to a decent pop but, again, this isn't a European crowd. What a shame. We're reminded that LA Knight competed twice last night on Friday Night SmackDown and Wade Barrett questions how smart a decision that was. We get our bell at 8:39pm. Fatu looks for a series of clotheslines, but Knight ducks under each and counters with shots. Knight takes the challenger into the corner and unloads with strikes before dropping Fatu with a neckbreaker. Knight goes for the BFT (Blunt Force Trauma) early but Fatu blocks it and stares the champ down. Both men engage again, with Fatu taking control this time. Fatu hits a fluid pop-up Samoan Drop on Knight to a decent pop.

The crowd is starting to come alive again. Fatu takes control, using stomps and dropping headbutts to wear the champ down. Knight with a shoulder thrust and a Sunset Flip attempt. Fatu blocks it and drops the champ with a crossbody lateral press for a two count. Fatu and Knight continue to exchange control. Knight uses a pair of basement dropkicks to send Fatu outside, then drops the Samoan Werewolf with a baseball slide kick. Knight takes it back into the ring and climbs the turnbuckles. Fatu plucks the diving champ out of the air, smashing him down to the canvas with a powerslam and covering for two. Fatu looks for a running Senton but Knight gets his knees up, blocking it. Fatu whips the champ into the ropes and looks for another popup Samoan Drop but Knight counters. Knight takes Fatu into the corner and delivers body shots before stomping away. LA Knight heads up top and hits his elbow drop for a two count, but can't put the challenger away.

Fatu begins to recover at 8:45pm. Fatu takes down the champ and heads up top, but before he can initiate anything, Knight takes his legs out from under him. Knight charges the corner, running up the turnbuckles to hit a big German Suplex off the top rope! Knight pulls Fatu up and looks for a BFT but Fatu shoves him off. Fatu follows it up with a Superkick, then pays homage to Rikishi and Umaga with several running hip strikes in the corner. Fatu heads up top and hits the Swanton Bomb, covering for a near fall. The crowd has finally come alive (but, again, not European crowd levels by far) and begins a dueling chant for both men. Fatu heads up top and looks for a top-rope Moonsault but Knight catches him mid-air, converting it into a BFT! Knight covers but Fatu kicks out and this crowd is absolutely awake and on fire, finally! Knight heads up top but is intercepted by Fatu while climbing the turnbuckles. Fatu and Knight jockey for control; Fatu kicks the top ropes, and Knight falls ribs-first across the top turnbuckle. Fatu capitalizes on it, climbing the middle turnbuckle to hit a Samoan Drop off the middle rope. Fatu with a top-rope Moonsault--and a second one--onto the champ! Fatu covers and picks up the win at 8:49pm!

Your Winner AND NEW United States Champion, "the Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu!