Jade Cargill Defeats Naomi at WrestleMania 41

In the third match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, Jade Cargill defeated former Women's Champion Naomi by pinfall.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Singles Match: Jade Cargill vs Naomi

It's time for our third match! Out first, wearing black-and-yellow caution-tape style gear is Naomi. We get a weird video before Cargill's entrance, like a fake weather broadcast from outside Allegiant Stadium. Finally Jade comes out to a pop. We get our bell at 8:16pm. Jade takes an early lead to our match. Naomi rolls to the outside for a breather and tries to sucker Cargill in, only to be Irish whipped hard into the barricade. Jade takes it back into the ring, where Naomi uses an eye jab or eye rake to take control. Naomi with an X-Factor on the outside floor. Naomi gets a decent mixed reaction for that. Naomi with a dropkick that lightly kisses the air beside Cargill, sending her falling to the outside.

The action continues back-and-forth. One cool spot about 8:21pm saw Cargill intercept a flying Naomi and slam her down. The crowd is dead. My soul is dead. It wasn't before this match, but it surely is now. Naomi looks to rally late, looking for another drive. Cargill catches her and converts it into a Fallaway Slam, followed by a kip-up. The crowd comes alive as they realize this match is nearly over with. Cargill "kicks dirt" on Naomi then heads up top. Naomi rallies, attacking the ascending Jade. Naomi climbs up after her and hits a Super Bulldog off the top rope.

Naomi with her Split-Legged Moonsault, covering for a close two! Okay, both competitors are back up. Oh wait, nevermind, Naomi kicks Jade twice in the jaw to drop her. Jade blocks a third one and looks for a slam. Naomi rolls through for a pin attempt of her own. Naomi looks for a variation of a Rings of Saturn but Cargill refuses to tap. Cargill powers through, rising to her feet with Naomi on her shoulders. Naomi escapes and looks for a roundhouse. Jade ducks under and hoists Naomi up again, this time popping Naomi up over her shoulders, spinning to catch her, and powerbombing her down. Jade hits the Jaded finisher and covers for the win at 8:25pm.

Your Winner, Jade Cargill.