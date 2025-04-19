Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods Capture World Tag Team Titles from War Raiders at WrestleMania 41

In the second match of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, the team of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The War Raiders to capture the World Tag Team Championships.

Match coverage courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

World Tag Team Championship Match: the War Raiders(c) vs the New Day

After a vignette hyping this match, we get the entrance for our challengers, starting at 7:49pm EST. The New Day are out first, wearing cute blue outfits adorned with unicorns paying homage to Giant Gonzales from WrestleMania 9, per commentary. We finally get our bell at 7:53pm and our second match of the night is off! Erik starts us off for the champs, taking on both Kofi and Xavier. Ivar tags in and Erik scoop slams Ivar from the apron onto both of the New Day members on the outside. Ivar pancakes both challengers on the outside with a running splash. The brawl carries back into the ring. Commentary heavily hypes the New Day's heel turn months ago, and also harp on Erik's surgically-repaired neck and the fact that the New Day have been targeting it as of late. The match sees both teams use frequent tags and frequent lead changes. Not much to highlight from the first six minutes. The New Day do heel things, and the War Raiders do not.

Eventually the pace picks up. The New Day look for a double-team axe handle attack but Erik intercepts. Kofi drops Erik with a Trouble in Paradise. Note that the ref shows a lot of grace, allowing multiple men to be in the ring frequently. Woods saves Kofi from a pinfall attempt by Ivar after Ivar slips off the top while doing a moonsault. Kofi covers but only gets a two. Woods and Erik are now legal and begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. Erik and Ivar eventually work together, looking for a War Machine. Kofi trips up the charging Ivar, causing him to drop on the back of his neck. The New Day pick up the pace, and use frequent tags to keep Ivar in their corner. Woods with a leaping strike to the back of the neck of Ivar. Woods covers and picks up the win at 8:03pm EST. The New Day immediately grab the titles and run up the ramp, "running like they stole something" per Pat.

Your Winners and NEW World Tag Team Champions, the New Day! (10 minutes)