WWE WrestleMania 41, Night 1 Live Results (Apr. 19, 2025) Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas

The following are the ongoing live results of Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, courtesy of Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Triple H Welcomes us to WrestleMania!

2025 Hall of Fame inductee Triple H makes his way out to Motorhead's "King of Kings" and welcoms us to WrestleMania. We get pyro, another welcome from Michael Cole, and finally we're ready to start our show! For real this time! Oh wait, I lied--introducing "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves," apparently an ad for a game featuring dancers at the top of the stage with someone named Salvatori (spelling?).

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther(c) vs Jey Uso

It's time for our first match, and Jey Uso gets a grand entrance. The Las Vegas Raiderettes (the Raiders' cheerleaders" are in the crowd, and a crew line the ramp waving flags. Jey makes his way down the very, very long stairs from far up in the stands. This will be a long entrance, folks, and it started at 7:09pm eastern. At 7:16pm, Gunther begins making his entrance. It is much shorter, more serious, and far less fanfare. We get our bell at 7:19pm and both men take nearly a minute sizing each other up. Jey initiates things finally, going for a lockup. Both men counter each other in our opening moments until Jey shoves Gunther back on his ass for a pop. Gunther and Jey again circle in the ring. Gunther with a side headlock takedown. Gunther starts a slow stretch of offense, using working holds to keep the challenger under control. Uso and Gunther exchange shoulder tackles. Gunther drops Uso with a chop; Jey fires back with a step-up Enziguri. Gunther rolls to the outside and paces, taking a moment to compose himself.

Gunther enters the ring and takes control for a stretch. If you've seen a Gunther match before, you know what to expect--a clinically slow, methodical approach. Gunther loses control as Jey begins to show some signs of life, leading to a body slam from Uso and a series of strikes. Gunther shuts it down with a chop to the throat, knocking Jey from his perch upon the top turnbuckle to the hard ground. Gunther again takes control, and again slows the pace. Highlights of this include more chops and several whips fro Gunther to the corner. Jey finally counters one and drops the champ with a Spear out of nowhere, covering for two. Jey pursues Gunther into the corner, causing the ref to force a separation. Gunther uses the opportunity to sucker-strike Jey, but Jey fires off a shot of his own. Both men end up struggling for control on the turnbuckles, leading to a suplex from Gunther. Gunther hits a dud of a Powerbomb--more like a "power sparkler"--and covers for only a two. Jey picks up the pace at 7;28pm, taking Gunther down with a headscissors before following it up immediately with a vicious Spear. Jey heads up top and connects with the Uso Splash but only gets a two off the cover!

Gunther heads to the outside, frustrated, then decides he's going to walk off! Gunther grabs his title and heads to the ramp-side of the ring, yelling at Jey. The ref dips through the ropes to warn him; Jey looks for a Suicide Dive but Gunther gets the belt up! Jey collides with the belt and the ref didn't see! Gunther looks to put away Jey in the ring but Uso kicks out! Gunther slaps in the Sleeper, and the crowd begins to Yeet some life into the challenger. Jey gets close to the ropes but Gunther rolls them back into the center of the ring. Jey manages to get a toe on the rope and the ref forces the break. Gunther kneels over Jey, yelling insults at him. Gunther begins to unload on Jey, who's seated in the corner, firing off chops and knee strikes. He taunts the crowd to jeers. Jey rises and tells Gunther to bring it. Gunther with a chop to Uso, dropping a laughing Jey. Gunther with another chop that drops the laughing Jey Uso to his knees. Someone cue the "Tubthumping" because Jey gets knocked down, but he gets back up again--no one's ever gonna keep him down.

Gunther and Jey begin to exchange blows in the middle of the ring, with the crowd yeeting every blow from the challenger. Jey finally drops Gunther and tries to fire himself up. Gunther slaps a Sleeper on but Jey ducks under and counters with a snap German Suplex! Gunther and Uso recover about the same time, using opposite corners to recover in. Uso looks for a Spear but Gunther intercepts with a "Dinosaur Dropkick" (is that it's name?) Gunther looks for a Powerbomb but Jey counters with a Powerbomb of his own! Uso follows it up with a Superkick to another big pop. Uso with a second Superkick, then a Spear! Jey heads up top and hits the Uso Splash, then hits a second! Jey goes up top one more time to another big pop, hitting a third Uso Splash. Gunther rolls in pain as Jey sizes him up. Jey with a Sleeper on Gunther! Gunther taps! Gunther taps! Gunther taps! The crowd goes wild...but not European tour wild. After the match, Jimmy Uso comes out to congratulate and celebrate with his brother.

Your Winner AND NEW World Heavyweight Champion, "Main Event" Jey Uso! (17 minutes)

World Tag Team Championship Match: the War Raiders(c) vs the New Day

After a vignette hyping this match, we get the entrance for our challengers, starting at 7:49pm EST. The New Day are out first, wearing cute blue outfits adorned with unicorns paying homage to Giant Gonzales from WrestleMania 9, per commentary. We finally get our bell at 7:53pm and our second match of the night is off! Erik starts us off for the champs, taking on both Kofi and Xavier. Ivar tags in and Erik scoop slams Ivar from the apron onto both of the New Day members on the outside. Ivar pancakes both challengers on the outside with a running splash. The brawl carries back into the ring. Commentary heavily hypes the New Day's heel turn months ago, and also harp on Erik's surgically-repaired neck and the fact that the New Day have been targeting it as of late. The match sees both teams use frequent tags and frequent lead changes. Not much to highlight from the first six minutes. The New Day do heel things, and the War Raiders do not.

Eventually the pace picks up. The New Day look for a double-team axe handle attack but Erik intercepts. Kofi drops Erik with a Trouble in Paradise. Note that the ref shows a lot of grace, allowing multiple men to be in the ring frequently. Woods saves Kofi from a pinfall attempt by Ivar after Ivar slips off the top while doing a moonsault. Kofi covers but only gets a two. Woods and Erik are now legal and begin to slug it out in the middle of the ring. Erik and Ivar eventually work together, looking for a War Machine. Kofi trips up the charging Ivar, causing him to drop on the back of his neck. The New Day pick up the pace, and use frequent tags to keep Ivar in their corner. Woods with a leaping strike to the back of the neck of Ivar. Woods covers and picks up the win at 8:03pm EST. The New Day immediately grab the titles and run up the ramp, "running like they stole something" per Pat.

Your Winners and NEW World Tag Team Champions, the New Day! (10 minutes)

Singles Match: Jade Cargill vs Naomi

It's time for our third match! Out first, wearing black-and-yellow caution-tape style gear is Naomi. Poor Michael Cole, having to read all these stupid ads every match entrance now. We get a weird video before Cargill's entrance, like a fake weather broadcast from outside Allegiant Stadium. Finally Jade comes out to a pop. We get our bell at 8:16pm. Jade takes an early lead to our match. Naomi rolls to the outside for a breather and tries to sucker Cargill in, only to be Irish whipped hard into the barricade. Jade takes it back into the ring, where Naomi uses an eye jab or eye rake to take control. Naomi with an X-Factor on the outside floor. Naomi gets a decent mixed reaction for that. Naomi with a dropkick that lightly kisses the air beside Cargill, sending her falling to the outside.

The action continues back-and-forth. One cool spot about 8:21pm saw Cargill intercept a flying Naomi and slam her down. The crowd is dead. My soul is dead. It wasn't before this match, but it surely is now. Naomi looks to rally late, looking for another drive. Cargill catches her and converts it into a Fallaway Slam, followed by a kip-up. The crowd comes alive as they realize this match is nearly over with. Cargill "kicks dirt" on Naomi then heads up top. Naomi rallies, attacking the ascending Jade. Naomi climbs up after her and hits a Super Bulldog off the top rope. Naomi with her Split-Legged Moonsault, covering for a close two! Oh wait, nevermind, Naomi kicks Jade twice in the jaw to drop her. Jade blocks a third one and looks for a slam. Naomi rolls through for a pin attempt of her own. Naomi looks for a variation of a Rings of Saturn but Cargill refuses to tap. Cargill powers through, rising to her feet with Naomi on her shoulders. Naomi escapes and looks for a roundhouse. Jade ducks under and hoists Naomi up again, this time popping Naomi up over her shoulders, spinning to catch her, and powerbombing her down. Jade hits the Jaded finisher and covers for the win at 8:25pm.

Your Winner, Jade Cargill

United States Championship Match: LA Knight(c) vs Jacob Fatu

After a video hyping this match, "the Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu is out first at 8:34pm, accompanied by Solo Sikoa to the ramp at least. He gets a decent reaction, but damage was done in the less-than-thrilling second and third matches of the night. LA Knight is out net at 8:36pm, riding shotgun in a fancy sports car. Knight walks the ramp down to a decent pop but, again, this isn't a European crowd. What a shame. We're reminded that LA Knight competed twice last night on Friday Night SmackDown and Wade Barrett questions how smart a decision that was. We get our bell at 8:39pm. Fatu looks for a series of clotheslines, but Knight ducks under each and counters with shots. Knight takes the challenger into the corner and unloads with strikes before dropping Fatu with a neckbreaker. Knight goes for the BFT (Blunt Force Trauma) early but Fatu blocks it and stares the champ down. Both men engage again, with Fatu taking control this time. Fatu hits a fluid pop-up Samoan Drop on Knight to a decent pop.

The crowd is starting to come alive again. Fatu takes control, using stomps and dropping headbutts to wear the champ down. Knight with a shoulder thrust and a Sunset Flip attempt. Fatu blocks it and drops the champ with a crossbody lateral press for a two count. Fatu and Knight continue to exchange control. Knight uses a pair of basement dropkicks to send Fatu outside, then drops the Samoan Werewolf with a baseball slide kick. Knight takes it back into the ring and climbs the turnbuckles. Fatu plucks the diving champ out of the air, smashing him down to the canvas with a powerslam and covering for two. Fatu looks for a running Senton but Knight gets his knees up, blocking it. Fatu whips the champ into the ropes and looks for another popup Samoan Drop but Knight counters. Knight takes Fatu into the corner and delivers body shots before stomping away. LA Knight heads up top and hits his elbow drop for a two count, but can't put the challenger away.

Fatu begins to recover at 8:45pm. Fatu takes down the champ and heads up top, but before he can initiate anything, Knight takes his legs out from under him. Knight charges the corner, running up the turnbuckles to hit a big German Suplex off the top rope! Knight pulls Fatu up and looks for a BFT but Fatu shoves him off. Fatu follows it up with a Superkick, then pays homage to Rikishi and Umaga with several running hip strikes in the corner. Fatu heads up top and hits the Swanton Bomb, covering for a near fall. The crowd has finally come alive (but, again, not European crowd levels by far) and begins a dueling chant for both men. Fatu heads up top and looks for a top-rope Moonsault but Knight catches him mid-air, converting it into a BFT! Knight covers but Fatu kicks out and this crowd is absolutely awake and on fire, finally! Knight heads up top but is intercepted by Fatu while climbing the turnbuckles. Fatu and Knight jockey for control; Fatu kicks the top ropes, and Knight falls ribs-first across the top turnbuckle. Fatu capitalizes on it, climbing the middle turnbuckle to hit a Samoan Drop off the middle rope. Fatu with a top-rope Moonsault--and a second one--onto the champ! Fatu covers and picks up the win at 8:49pm!

Your Winner AND NEW United States Champion, "the Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu! (10 minutes)

Singles Match: Rey Fenix vs El Grande Americano

We get a vignette hyping this and, I gotta say, you need to YouTube it later. We get what we think is a video highlighting the great lucha legacy of Rey Mysterio, only to see it's really hyping El Grande Americano. This match is next. It's 8:57pm EST. El Grande Americano is out first with a rather lengthy entrance. Out next is Rey Fenix, making his WrestleMania debut, to a decent pop. Great theme music too, if you know who performs it please weigh in below in the comments. We're shown Dana White and AAA star Vikingo in the crowd, and we're told WWE has bought AAA. More on that to come later. El Grande Americano has words with Vikingo, who attacks him before the match starts. We get our bell at 9:03pm and Americano stumbles into the ring. Fenix takes control early, and hits an Hurricanrana early on for a close cover. Fenix continues to use high-flying attacks, like missile dropkicks, to maintain control early on. A big crossbody wipes out Americano on the outside. Fenix rises, yells something at the crowd to a big pop, and takes the action back inside.

Fenix looks for a springboard attack but Americano ducks under and drops Fenix with a reverse German Suplex. Pretty sure El Grande Americano just kipped up and went "a-gracias!", very similar to how Chad Gable used to do "a-thank you!" Just coincidences though, I'm sure. Americano takes control for a few moments, taunting the crowd as often as he does his opponent. Fenix begins to fire bag and nearly botches a diving arm-drag attempt. Fenix and Americano pick up the pace. Fenix charges Americano but is sent flying over Americano's head, crashing into the turnbuckles behind them. Americano climbs the turnbuckles and hits a beautiful backwards 450 splash! Wow, impressive, even had the commentary team in awe. Americano tries to rip off Fenix's match but is fought off. Fenix with a piledriver on Americano for another close cover. Fenix looks to run along the top rope but Americano shakes the rope, sending him flying outside. Americano retrieves a metal plate from his tights and slips it inside his mask. Only the ref and Fenix are oblivious to this. Fenix begins to rally, taking it to Americano. He runs along the rope and kicks Americano in the face--right on the metal plate hidden in the mask. Fenix falls and Cole questions whether Fenix's wrist is broken. Americano pays homage to Chad Gable and slaps on an ankle lock. Fenix refuses to tap so Americano looks for a roll-up, but only gets two. Americano again uses the metal plate, headbutting Fenix. Americano heads up top and, in shades of Benoit, hits a diving headbutt off the top rope! Americano covers at 9:11pm and picks up the win.

Your Winner, El Grande Americano! (8 minutes)

"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels Announces Attendance

The star known as "Mister WrestleMania" comes out to a hot pop for his "Sexy Boy" theme. He mentions we've had new champs crowned tonight, and new WrestleMania moments created. "And Las Vegas, we ain't done yet. But right now the WWE and old HBK would like to thank all 61,467 of you for a sold-out WrestleMania Saturday! And if you ain't down with that, we got two words for ya!" The crowd finishes the phrase and the D-X theme plays him out.

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton(c) vs Charlotte Flair

After more vignettes, Tiffany Stratton begins her entrance at 9:26pm. She enters in a "custom Barbie playbox courtesy of Mattel" per Michael Cole. Charlotte Flair begins her entrance and takes her sweet time getting down to the ring. We get our bell at 9:32pm EST. Stratton tackles Flair and commentary hypes the recent animosity between these Superstars. Stratton and Flair brawl on the outside before taking it back inside. Stratton stays aggressive, taking it to the challenger and battling her around the ring and in and out of the corners. Stratton stays in command for the first three minutes. Flair eventually takes control for a bit, all to massive boos. Flair then does Stephanie Vaquer's...uh...that move that makes Booker T goon "unh unh unh". Flair does that, briefly, to almost no reaction. She's just not a cheeky enough person to pull the move off. Flair does typical Flair--insulting slaps and gestures, talking smack to her opponent while slowing the pace drastically. Flair looks for a cover attempt at 9:37pm but fails. Just like her marriages.

Stratton gains some separation after firing off a handspring attack. Flair uses the ropes to assist a jawbreaker, then begins to ascend the turnbuckles. Stratton interrupts her and yanks her off into a rolling Senton. Both women pick up the pace, finally.



Flair is a botch master tonight. Stratton counts a horrible springboard-spear attempt from Flair into a cover attempt for two. Flair and Stratton continue to exchange short lengths of offense. The crowd's flatlining. Flair chops a kneeling Stratton, yelling "get up bitch, show me what you got." Flair continues to chop away. The crowd's barely even woo'ing. Stratton starts to fight back and gets the crowd back, slightly. Flair with a side kick to drop the champ. The crowd's dead again. Flair misses with Natural Selection and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a two. It's currently 9:42pm and the current temperate is a crisp 28 degrees, with a northwesterly wind clock at just under 5mph. Flair chops Tiffany, again. The crowd has left this plane of existence and is now in purgatory. Joke's on them--this match is purgatory.



Flair with a back suplex attempt but Tiff lands on her feet. Tiff side-steps a Big Boot attempt from Flair and hits a spinebuster for a two-count cover. Even commentary sounds bored. Flair drops the champ. Flair climbs the turnbuckles and dives off for a crossbody. Tiff rolls her through into a pin attempt for another close call. Flair quickly rallies and delivers knee strikes to the champ at 9:45pm. Tiff heads outside. Flair looks for a moonsault but Stratton takes her knee out from under her. Stratton slams Flair's surgically-repaired knee into the canvas. Flair with a kick to the champ, covering for a weak two. Flair pulls Stratton to the corner and slams the champ's knee into the ring post. Flair begins to focus on Stratton's knee; it's only fair.



Flair takes several long moments, focusing her assault on Stratton's knee. Flair attempts a Figure 4 but Stratton begins pounding on Flair's own injured knee, forcing her to break the hold. Stratton heads up top and looks for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever but Flair gets her knees up. Both women are hurting after that one. The action continues, with both women fighting in the corner. Flair shoves Stratton off the top, causing her to land on her face. Flair dives off the top, hitting Natural Selection off the top rope and covering for two. The crowd's finally coming alive at 9:50pm. Flair looks upset. Or possibly constipated. Flair again talks smack into Tiff's face, drowned out by the boos. Tiff slaps Flair; Flair chopblocks Tiff's knee out from her. Flair looks for a Figure Four but Stratton counters with a roll-up attempt. Flair escapes. Stratton sends Flair into the turnbuckle. Stratton sends Flair into the corner again. Stratton hoists up Flair and hits another rolling Senton. Stratton heads up top and hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, covering for the win at 9:51pm.



Your Winner AND STILL WWE Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton! (19 minutes)

Triple-Threat Main Event Match: Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk w/ Paul Heyman

At 10:08pm, we finally get our first entrance (everything the last 15+ minutes was just hype). Seth Rollins is out first, complete with a flamethrower. He gets a bit down the ramp then the lights o out and the crowd sings his theme. When the lights come up, he's changed from a back robe (most likely protective fire-retardant gear) to a white robe/ensemble. At 10:13pm, we get the entrance of our Tribal Chief. Throw your fingers up and acknowledge him. Roman Reigns walks solo to the ring, and will main event WrestleMania for a tenth time. Michael Cole says this is a record. Cole points out Reigns is 9-3 at WrestleMania, with only the Undertaker, John Cena, Edge, and Triple H having more wins at WrestleMania. Out last starting his entrance at 10:20pm EST is CM Punk, complete with Paul Heyman and the band Living Color playing LIVE their hit "Cult of Personality" all while electrifying the 61,000-plus fans in attendance! This was after a unique vignette aired for CM Punk, featuring footage from an old promo interlaced with a recent re-recording of similar material. He's definitely excited to main event WrestleMania. We get official announcements ahead of our bell at 10:25pm EST.



Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk all take time jawing off-mic at each other. Punk rolls out of the ring and consults his Wiseman. Seth jaws at Roman, telling him "he shouldn't be here." Reigns smacks Seth and then takes him into the corner, unloading big rights on his former Shield-mate. Punk comes to the rescue, ripping Roman off Rollins--then replacing Roman, laying into Rollins with right-hand chops. Punk turns his attention to Reigns, who slugs him. Reigns seems to have something going on with his hamstring as he tries to shake it out twice early on. Whatever it is, however, he pushes through and ends up dropping Rollins before sending Punk to the outside. Reigns his hits drive-by dropkick on a rope-strung Rollins. Reigns turns his attention back to Punk, sending Punk face-first into the apron repeatedly. He yells at Heyman and looks heart broken. Punk sends Reigns' face into the ring post. Rollins follows this up with a suicide dive onto the Tribal Chief. Rollins whips Reigns into the barricade and then the steel steps while CM Punk takes a breather.

Punk and Rollins begin to brawl around the ringside area, eventually spilling over into the crowd. Punk uses a steel chair on Rollins a few times; Rollins uses a metal barricade bar and a trash can to drop Punk. Rollins uses the trash can again and again, hammering Punk's back. Rollins finds another trashcan and uses it to smack Punk. Punk starts to fight back, dropping Rollins onto a trashcan on the floor. Rollins and Punk battle through the crowd, slowly working their way back towards the ring. Reigns appears out of nowhere, running towards the barricade and diving over it to wipe out Punk & Rollins. Reigns sends Punk over the barricade, followed by Rollins, and returns to the ringside area. Reigns assesses the situation and decides to clear the Spanish commentary table to a decent pop. Reigns continues to dominate at 10:33pm, utilizing clutter around the ringside area to continue his assault on Rollins and Punk. The pace picks up shortly after, with multiple spots incoming.



Punk mocks Reigns, yelling "oo-ahhhh" before attempting a spear. Reigns dodges. Reigns looks for a Superman Punch but Punk counters. Rollins comes alive and battles with Punk. Punk sets Rollins and Reigns up in opposite corners and begins to battle the both. Punk orchestrates a sweet spot that sees him hit a DDT on Seth Rollins with his left arm while dragging Reigns down into a Reverse DDT with his right arm! Punk heads up top and stands perched on the top turnbuckle for a long time. Punk pays homage to "Macho Man" Randy Savage before hitting a diving elbow drop. Punk still doesn't cover. Punk with a Scoop Slam on Reigns. Punk heads up top but is intercepted by Rollins. Rollins charges, runs up the turnbuckles, and looks for a Superplex. Punk fights it long enough for Reigns to rise. Reigns and Punk inadvertently work together to hit a Doomsday Device on Rollins; Reigns immediately hits Punk with a Superman Punch.



Reigns rallies and looks for a Spear on Punk but Punk counters with a knee at 10:38pm. Punk looks for a GTS but Reigns fights out. Punk & Reigns begin exchanging blows as the crowd gets invested in this. Punk with a modified Uranage for a close cover. Punk looks for an Anaconda Vise but Reigns hangs on. Rollins heads up top and hits a Frog Splash off the top rope on both men, covering them both for a close two. Rollins takes control, hitting a Buckle Bomb on Punk. Rollins with a pair of Buckle Bombs on Roman Reigns to a good pop. The crowd sings his theme as he plays conductor. Rollins looks for a Pedigree on Punk, but Punk counters by hoisting Rollins up for a GTS. Reigns hits Punk with a Spear. Roman looks for another Spear but Rollins counters with a Pedigree! A beautiful spot you'll need to watch later! Rollins with a Stomp on Reigns! Seth shoves Punk out of the ring and covers but only gets a two! Punk is still down during all this excitement. It's now 10:44pm and Rollins is dragging Reigns to the corner.



Rollins goes up top, does the sign of the cross, and looks for a top-rope strike. Reigns moves and Rollins rolls through. It gets a bit chaotic. Punk hits a GTS on Reigns; Punk covers but Roman kicks out just in time! Punk looks in disbelief and composes himself. Punk sends Reigns into the ring and calls for the Go to Sleep. Chaos ensues again as we draw closer to our build. Rollins with a near-cover on Punk after another Pedigree. Rollins leans over Reigns, yelling at him. He again tries to convince Reigns to ally with him, stating Punk is the "outsider." Rollins and Reigns work together heading outside and clearing off a commentary table. Reigns looks torn, unsure if he should team with Rollins. Finally he snaps, yelling "pick him up!" Reigns calls for the Shield Bomb as Rollins picks up Punk. Rollins is hyped until Reigns smacks him hard! Reigns powerbombs Punk through the commentary table! Reigns turns his attention to Rollins at 10:47pm. Reigns powerbombs Punk through another commentary table! Reigns enters the ring and hits a high-speed Spear on Rollins but Rollins kicks out!



Reigns gets desperate and locks a chokehold (inverse triangle?) on Rollins. Rollins hangs on for a lengthy time, trying to escape. It's all futile, however, as Roman continually pivots and changes position to keep the hold locked in. Rollins is only saved by Punk when he spears Reigns out of nowhere. We're nearly a half hour into this match and fatigue is taking hold. Punk begins to pummel Rollins with rights while he's down. Punk tries to lift Reigns for a GTS but sees Rollins rising. Punk hits a GTS on Rollins; Reigns Spears Punk immediately; Rollins rebounds from the GTS off the ropes and "instinctually" hits a Stomp on Reigns! Everyone's down at 10:54pm! Paul Heyman gets a steel chair at the ringside area and approaches the ring with it. CM Punk pounds the mat and calls for Heyman to give him the chair. Roman Reigns demands the same thing. Heyman slides the chair in the ring to Punk and Reigns looks shocked! Heyman enters the ring, helping Punk rise. Heyman helps Punk raise the chair then low-blows Punk! He junk-punched Punk! Heyman screams "you made me do it" at Punk! Heyman hands the chair, down on his knees, to his Tribal Chief and acknowledges his Tribal Chief.



Reigns unloads on Punk with the steel chair, landing shot after shot after shot to Punk's back. Heyman implores Reigns to look--look at Rollins, draped across the ropes, in perfect position for a back-smacking of his own.



And then, it happens. Roman gently sets Paul aside, lines up the chair...and Paul Heyman low-blows Roman Reigns! The crowd goes absolutely wild in shock! Cole calls Heyman a piece of garbage! Heyman walks over and hands the chair to Seth Rollins to a massive pop! Heyman sits in the corner and the crowd loudly sings Rollins' theme as he stalks the Tribal Chief, chair in hand. Rollins kisses the steel chair then attacks Reigns across the back. Rollins with a Stomp on Roman, covering to pick the win up at approximately 10:59pm.



Your Winner, Seth Rollins! (34 minutes)